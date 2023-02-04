Bryant University went on a 15-2 run to start the second half and break open a close game, en route to a 70-46 win over the University of New Hampshire in men’s basketball on Saturday in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
The loss ended a three-game win streak for the Wildcats.
Junior guard Kyree Brown led UNH (11-12, 6-4 America East) with 14 points, while Clarence Daniels added 12 points and 10 rebounds. It was Daniels’ sixth straight double-double.
Bryant improved to 15-8, 6-4 AE with the win.
The Wildcats return home to Lundholm Gymnasium on Wednesday at 7 p.m., when they face Binghamton.
Brown 73, Dartmouth 61: Freshman Jayden Willams scored all 19 of his points in the second half as the Big Green fell at Leede Arena.
Junior Dusan Neskovic scored 13 points, while senior Dame Adelekun added nine points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and block.
With the win, Brown improves to 11-10 and 4-4 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth falls to 8-14 and 4-4 in the league.
Albertus Magnus 95, Rivier 69: Nikolas Pignone had 22 points and Brookline’s Adam Razzaboni came off the bench to add 10 points for Rivier University in a loss to Albertus Magnus College on Saturday at the Muldoon Center in Nashua.
Colin Boucher also 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Raiders (2-21, 0-15 GNAC).
Men’s Hockey
UNH 3, Merrimack 2 (OT): Freshman defenseman Damien Carfagna scored the overtime game-winner as the University of New Hampshire defeated No. 15 Merrimack on Friday at the Whittemore Center.
Senior forward and captain Chase Stevenson posted two assists for two points, while junior defenseman Nikolai Jenson and freshman forward Stiven Sardarian each scored.
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 8-18-1 (3-13-1 Hockey East), while the Warriors fall to 16-11-1 (11-7-1 Hockey East).
UNH senior goalie David Fessenden made 29 saves.
Princeton 7, Dartmouth 3: Tyler Campbell, Luke Haymes, and Sean Chisholm each scored for the Big Green in a Friday loss to the Tigers. Tanner Palocsik assisted on all three goals while Haymes also had two assists.
Ian Murphy had a hat trick for Princeton, which scored five goals in the third period — four in the final nine minutes — to take the victory.
Dartmouth goaltender Cooper Black had 33 saves.
The Big Green move to 4-18-1, 3-12-1 on the season while Princeton improves to 11-12-0, 7-9-0.
SNHU 8, Franklin Pierce 4: Freshman Brendan Lynch and senior George Thurston each scored a pair of goals as SNHU turned back Franklin Pierce 8-4 in the opener of a weekend set Friday at The Ice Den in Hooksett.
Chris Stevenson became the Franklin Pierce men’s ice hockey program’s all-time leader in points on a backhander goal late in the second period.
Ravens starting goaltender Kyle Martin was relieved early after surrendering three goals on five shots. In relief, Brogan McDonald steered away 39 of 44 shots faced. Penmen goalie Nathan Loisel had 26 saves.