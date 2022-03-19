When she started looking at colleges a couple years ago, Nicole LeBrun thought softball might be part of the equation. After COVID-19 canceled her final season at Concord High School, LeBrun had no doubt she wanted to keep playing.
“Once I lost my senior year,” LeBrun said, “I definitely wanted to play in college.”
She’s doing exactly that at Plymouth State University, where LeBrun has helped the Panthers to a 5-4 start. She was named the Little East Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday after a pair of complete-game wins (2-0 against Rivier on March 8, 12-1 against Mount Mary on March 9) and a combined 14 strikeouts.
“I was surprised by the award, but I was very happy about it,” LeBrun said. “It’s a good start to the season.”
LeBrun is one of six Concord High grads currently playing college softball. The Crimson Tide has been a strong program for decades and has sent plenty of girls to compete at the next level, but having that many former players in college at the same time is significant, even by CHS standards.
“Usually we have two or three, but obviously this is a lot more,” Concord High coach Duke Sawyer said. “They just play so much softball now, and the summer ball in the Concord area is really great, the coaches do a really nice job. That’s where the college coaches are seeing them, in all those summer tournaments and showcases they play in.”
The current crop of Tide players in college also includes Abby Rochette, a junior pitcher/infielder at Christopher Newport University, currently 17-0 and ranked No. 4 in the Division III National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll; Abby Kennison, a sophomore catcher who is at Plymouth State with LeBrun; Elise O’Neil, a junior pitcher/outfielder at Wheaton College in Illinois; Nicole Cacciola, a senior catcher/outfielder at the University of New England; and Lillian Rienstra, a freshman shortstop at Rochester Institute of Technology.
“I was trying to think of the common thread, and they were all part of the 2018 championship team, and I think it’s just that they love playing softball,” Concord assistant coach Sandy Smith said. “It’s not that they’re necessarily better than other kids in the past, it’s just that they really love the game.”
Sawyer agreed with that, and he added that they’re all, “good kids, hard workers and they’re all good students, and that’s a big thing.”
As much as they love the game, all these former Concord players were, and still are, students first and athletes second.
“Most of us were really committed to going to school for the academics, and then some girls were like, ‘Oh, I would like to play if I had the opportunity,’” Rochette said. “And I think it’s turned out that a lot of us just got blessed with those opportunities.”
Rochette was the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018, when she pitched Concord to the D-I title as a junior, and she was a two-time D-I First Team selection. With those credentials it makes sense she landed at a softball powerhouse like Christopher Newport, but that’s not why she went to the school in Newport News, Va. She wanted to be in a warmer climate, she has family in Virginia, she loved the campus and the school’s academics made sense for her. The Captains’ softball excellence just turned out to be a happy coincidence.
“I didn’t even know how great the team was until I started playing,” Rochette said, “so that turned out to be a pleasant surprise.”
Rochette had an unpleasant surprise at the end of fall practice during her freshman year at Christopher Newport when she tore an ACL while playing shortstop. She spent six months rehabbing, and then tore the ACL a second time playing summer ball in New Hampshire. She still hasn’t seen much time back in the infield, but Rochette returned to pitching at the end of the 2021 season, making six appearances in the circle, throwing 15-1/3 innings and posting a 4.57 ERA as Christopher Newport went 28-14 and reached the D-III Championships.
This season, Rochette is 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA and one save in six appearances (two starts) for the undefeated Captains.
“I’m feeling a lot stronger this year,” Rochette said, “and I’m appreciating playing a lot more now that I had two whole seasons taken away from me.”
With Rochette a year ahead of her and dominating in the circle at Concord High, LeBrun didn’t get many chances to pitch as a sophomore or a junior in high school, and then the pandemic wiped out her senior season. Still, she pitched a lot during the summer for Capital Area programs like the NH Lightning and the New Hampshire Comets, and then got her feet wet at the college level last year as a freshman by making five appearances (one start) with a 4.20 ERA over 8 1/3 innings of work.
LeBrun worked even harder on her game during this offseason, throwing with her dad, Scott LeBrun, over the summer and continuing to grind during the fall semester. The work has paid off so far this spring as LeBrun is 2-1 with a save and a 1.38 ERA after five appearances (two starts) and 20-1/3 innings in the circle.
“Honestly, I’m not surprised at all that Nicole is doing so well. She’s always been such a great player and pitcher,” Rochette said. “We weren’t in the same programs in summer ball, so I’ve seen her pitch against my teams and she was always killing it. She’s definitely come into her own, and she’s always been so athletic and so committed to it.”
LeBrun has worked with all the catchers at Plymouth State, but there’s no question there’s a special bond between LeBrun and Kennison, who went by Corbett in high school.
“We’ve basically grown up together,” LeBrun said. “So, it’s been pretty cool to see each other grow and have success within softball, we played travel ball together for years, and now to be able to go to college together and continue that.”
Concord’s Rienstra has made a smooth transition from high school to college, starting eight games at shortstop for RIT (4-6) so far this season as a freshman and posting a .300 batting average. O’Neill has played in seven games for Wheaton (7-3), going 2-for-12 at the plate and working one scoreless inning from the circle. Cacciola has played in four games at UNE (1-6) and is 1-for-6 with two runs scored.
This may seem like a big group of former Concord players in college compared to previous years, but it could be the norm moving forward.
“I have nine returning from last year’s team (which lost in the D-I final) and all nine of them could play in college,” Sawyer said, “and I think most of them will.”