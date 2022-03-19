The Southern New Hampshire University softball team opened its season with a six-game swing through North Carolina, and it turned out to be a rocky road for the Penmen, who didn’t win a game in the Tar Heel state. SNHU headed further south from there and turned things around during an eight-game stretch in Florida, going 4-4 before returning home.
“I do think we’ll come along, it’s taken us longer than we’d like, but I do see us developing through the year and making a run of it. I think we’re headed in the right direction,” said SNHU coach Deb Robitaille, now in her 16th year with the team. “I do think we have a young team — I’m starting three sophomores in the infield — so that takes time.”
Two of those starting sophomores are New Hampshire natives, second baseman Alyssa DiMauro of Chester and third baseman Shannon Gifford of Goffstown. Plus, junior Abi Gray of Litchfield has been starting behind the plate, with freshman Autumn Stevens of Nottingham backing her up, so the Penmen’s infield is loaded with Granite State talent.
Coming out of Pinkerton Academy, DiMauro originally committed to Division I Rider University. She changed her mind before going to the New Jersey school and reached out to Robitaille, who had recruited her in high school.
“We got really lucky with Alyssa,” Robitaille said. “She de-committed and came back and asked me about coming here, so I snagged her as quickly as I could.”
DiMauro earned a spot in the SNHU lineup as a freshman, starting 25 of 26 games last year as the Penmen went 13-13. She finished first on the team in runs scored (16) and third in both batting average (.333) and OPS (.803). This season, DiMauro has started all 14 games and is hitting .298 (fourth on the team) out of the leadoff spot and is second on the team in runs (seven) and total bases (18).
While Robitaille thought DiMauro had a good shot at starting for SNHU as a freshman, that was not the case with Gifford.
“Funny story about Giff, when she came to practice with us on her recruiting visit she was horrible, but we laugh about that now,” Robitaille said. “So, I didn’t think she was going to start, but she surprised us last year. She beat out a senior at third base.”
Gifford wound up starting all 26 games for SNHU last year and led the team with 16 RBIs while hitting .272. This year her average has climbed to .302 (third on the team) and she has six RBIs (tied for second).
“She’s got a big bat, a good arm, she’s just a baller,” Robitaille said. “And the thing with both Shannon and Alyssa is their softball IQ is through the roof. They really work at it.”
Gray also earned playing time as a freshman coming out of Campbell High School, starting in nine of 10 games in 2020 before the season was shut down due to COVID-19. Gray had her own health issues last year and played in just nine games, but she’s been back in the starting lineup for 12 games so far this season.
“I think the juniors had it the toughest (with COVID), but Abi is coming along,” Robitaille said. “Her bat picked up a little last week (she’s 4-for-28 this season), and she’s got great energy behind the plate and she’s great with the pitchers. I think once we get rolling in the season she’ll develop even more.”
Stevens was a highly regarded high school catcher at Coe-Brown, earning First Team Division II honors as a freshman and a senior, and Second Team as a sophomore. She’s played in seven games so far for SNHU with three starts, is 2-for-12 at the plate and has not allowed a passed ball or committed an error catching.
“The pitchers really like (Stevens) behind the plate,” Robitaille said. “She sits low, she frames really well and she’s a calm presence back there.”
Hawks reload with HicksSaint Anselm returned four starters from last year’s team that finished 33-7 and No. 7 in Division II, including 2021 D2CCA East Region Player of the Year senior shortstop Bre Klaiber. But the Hawks graduated the three pitchers (D-II Pitcher of the Year Morgan Perry, McKenna Smith and Courtney Fisher) who threw 256-1/3 of the team’s 257-1/3 innings last season.
The one other 2021 inning belonged to Haile Hicks of Jefferson, who has stepped into the pitching void early in this season. Hicks, who helped White Mountains Regional to the 2018 and 2019 NHIAA D-III titles, spun a six-inning no-hitter on Thursday in Winter Haven, Fla., in Saint Anselm’s 11-0 win against Minnesota-Crookston. The sophomore is 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through Friday’s games and looks ready to help the Hawks (6-7) make a run at their third consecutive NE10 championship.
Junior co-captain Kylie Fitzpatrick of Danville is another one of Saint Anselm’s returning starters along with Klaiber, senior catcher Bailey Cain and sophomore outfielder/catcher Gracie O’Hara. Fitzpatrick, a Timberlane Regional grad, was named the NE10 Northeast Division Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in 2021 after making just one error in 103 chances at second base. She was also selected to the NFCA All-East Region First Team in 2021, when she hit .333 and led the NE10 in doubles with 12. This year Fitzpatrick is hitting .281, with a homer and two doubles.
Klaiber, who is from Ironton, Ohio, led the NE10 in batting average (.417), on-base percentage (.523), total bases (79) and RBIs (30) last season. She missed the first five games this season, and the Hawks went 1-4 in that stretch. She returned to the lineup with a 2-for-3 effort in a 3-0 win on March 13 against St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Hawks have gone 5-3 since she’s been back. Cain has been on fire to start the season and leads the team in average (.464), slugging (.643) and on-base percentage (.585). O’Hara is hitting .286 and slugging .429.
Owls take offThe Keene State softball team finished 8-23 last season, but the Owls have turned things around this spring with an 8-2 record as they opened the season in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Freshman Carissa Miller of Lee has been one the keys to Keene State’s fast start, hitting .400 with a eight runs scored. She’s also 4-1 in the circle with a 1.68 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 25 innings of work. She’s been sharing the pitching load with another important newcomer, freshman Lilah Demmy. The Wayne, Pa., native is 4-1 with a 1.08 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 26 innings.
New Hampshire natives Grace Hallett (Dover), Kate Fisher (Pelham), Meg Blanchette (Hopkinton) and Alexis Blanchette (Hopkinton) were all major contributors last season and are back on the roster this year. Hallett hit .316 in 2021, Fisher finished with a .315 average, Meg Blanchette hit . 282 with eight RBIs and made 15 appearances in the circle, and Alexis Blanchette led the team in innings pitched (75-2/3) and ERA (4.07) and finished 4-8.
That group has gotten off to a slow start as a whole: Hallett is hitting .200, Fisher .091 and Meg Blanchette .211, while Alexis Blanchette has yet to play. But given their history, that should change, and the Owls will be that much more dangerous if it does.