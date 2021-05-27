DENVER - Senior Abbie Murrell drove in Danville's Kylie Fitzpatrick with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, propelling the nationally-ranked Saint Anselm College softball team to a 3-2 victory over West Chester University of Pennsylvania on Thursday at the NCAA Division II Softball National Championship.
Saint Anselm opened the eight-team National Championship with a victory, moving to 33-5 on the season. The Hawks will play on Friday, taking on an opponent to be determined at 3:30 p.m.
Bre Klaiber hit a pair of solo home runs for the Hawks.
Hawks starter Morgan Perry finished the game with five strikeouts, moving to 20-1 on the season after walking just one batter and conceding only five hits.