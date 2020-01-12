HANOVER — The Dartmouth College men’s hockey team scored three goals in under two minutes after falling behind 3-0 and knocked off Boston University, 5-4, in a non-league matchup Saturday night at Thompson Arena.
The Big Green (8-5-3) scored three straight goals in a span of one minute, 40 seconds to tie the game before the first intermission, then used two goals from Drew O’Connor just 47 seconds apart in the second period to pull away from the 7-7-5 Terriers.
Dartmouth’s Adrian Clark made 35 saves, including 18 in the second period, to earn the win in net.
O’Connor leads all Dartmouth players with 10 goals this season. Mark Gallant scored his third in the last four games, and also had a pair of assists. Quin Foreman chipped in with a goal and an assist, while defenseman Tanner Palocsik had two assists.
Plymouth St. 2, Fitchburg St. 2: In Plymouth, freshman Leo Stolpe and junior Peter Laviolette each scored, but Fitchburg State rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits in the third period to forge the tie at Hanaway Rink. Andreas Pettersson had 27 saves for the Panthers (5-7-2).
Becker 4, SNHU 3 (OT): In Hooksett, sophomore Cole Stewart broke a 2-2 tie with a goal midway through the third period, but Becker College tied the game with a power-play goal in the final minute, then beat Southern New Hampshire in overtime at The Ice Den. Dominic DiMambro and DJ Goldstein added goals for SNHU (6-7-0).
Men’s basketball
Franklin Pierce 70, AIC 56: In Springfield, Mass., senior guard Doyin Fadojutimi scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Ravens won their fourth straight with a Northeast-10 Conference victory over American International College.
Saint Anselm 79, Pace 74: In Pleasantville, N.Y., the Hawks made their final 11 free throws en route to the road victory. Sophomore Miles Tention posted a career-high 24 points while junior Gustav Suhr-Jessen added 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Hawks (9-5).
Adelphi 76, SNHU 74: In Garden City, N.Y., seniors Shawn Montague and Eamonn Joyce both recorded double-doubles, but Southern New Hampshire University lost a heartbreaker at the buzzer. Montague had 23 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while Joyce had 15 points and 10 rebounds.