Dartmouth’s Sydney Herrington, a junior forward from Bow, and teammate Lauren Messier were recognized by the ECAC for their efforts on the ice this past week.
Herrington was named player of the week for women’s hockey and Messier was named rookie of the week.
Herrington, a Northeastern University transfer, had five points through three games this past week. She had a goal and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Franklin Pierce, then had a career-high in both goals (two) and points (three) in an 8-1 win over Post.
Messier had four points through this past week.
Herrington and Messier are tied for the team lead this season with five goals each, and Herrington’s 11 points are tied for the highest total on the team.
UNH’s McGrath top performer
Hopkinton’s Kevin McGrath of the University of New Hampshire men’s track and field team has been named the America East field performer of the week for his performance at Saturday’s quad meet at Dartmouth with Vermont and Maine.
McGrath won the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 8.75 inches, which tied his career best. The effort is the best in America East and 20th in the nation this season.
Litchfield’s Gomes honored
Plymouth State senior Jacob Rigoliand PSU junior Luke Gomes of Litchfield both dominated with their performances at the Southern Maine indoor track meet this past weekend and were rewarded with Little East Conference weekly honors after both placed first in their respective events.
Rigoli was recognized as the top field athlete for the league this week while Gomes earned top track athlete for winning the 1,000 meters by four seconds. His time was 2:43.17.