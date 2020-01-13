Down 15 points with 12:09 remaining, the New England College men’s basketball team rallied past Colby-Sawyer College 95-90 on Monday in Henniker.
Jamal Allen led NEC with a game-high 28 points. Kareem Octavien (17), Larry McKinney (14) and Stephen Fama (13) also hit double figures for the Pilgrims (9-5).
Patrick Coffey’s 21 points led the Chargers (6-6). Franklin’s Dana Bean added 17 points and eight rebounds.
ECAC honors Dartmouth's Gallant
Dartmouth freshman forward Mark Gallant, who had two goals and two assists last week, was named ECAC Hockey Men’s Rookie of the Week on Monday.
In a pair of nonconference games, the Big Green tied Vermont 2-2 on Friday, then rallied to beat Boston University 5-4 on Saturday behind Gallant’s goal and two assists.
Dartmouth is 8-5-3 overall, 5-3-1 in the ECAC entering a weekend at home against Clarkson and St. Lawrence.
Dartmouth football team finishes 21st/22nd
The Dartmouth football team on Monday was ranked in the top 25 of both of the final Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) polls conducted by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and STATS. The AFCA listed Dartmouth 21st overall while STATS had the Big Green at No. 22, the second straight year the Big Green has been ranked in the final polls and third time in the past five seasons.
Dartmouth finished the 2019 campaign with a 9-1 overall record and 6-1 mark in the Ivy League to earn a share (with Yale) of the Ivy League title, its conference-record 19th championship. Yale, whom Dartmouth beat 42-10 during the regular season, was ranked 24th by the AFCA and 25th by STATS.