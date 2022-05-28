SNHU’s Danniel Rivera, right, celebrates his solo homer with teammate Dakota Mulcay in Friday’s first game against Molloy in the NCAA Division II NCAA East Super Regional at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The Penmen and Molloy play a deciding Game 3 today at Franklin Pierce.
SNHU’s Danniel Rivera, right, celebrates his solo homer with teammate Dakota Mulcay in Friday’s first game against Molloy in the NCAA Division II NCAA East Super Regional at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The Penmen and Molloy play a deciding Game 3 today at Franklin Pierce.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
SNHU’s Michael LaRocca fields a grounder at first base in Friday’s first game against Molloy College in the NCAA Division II East Super Regional at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
SNHU’s Josh Roberge winds up before firing a pitch in Friday’s first game against Molloy College in the NCAA Division II East Super Regional at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
SNHU's Sam Henrie touches the bag with a stand-up double in Friday's first game against Molloy College in the NCAA Div. II East Super Regional at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
Bedford’s Trevor Anibal earned a five-out save to help the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team in a 7-5 win over Molloy College on Friday, knotting the best-of-three NCAA Division II East Super Regional series at one game each.
The deciding game — determining which team advances to the Division II World Series in Cary, N.C. — is set for Sunday at noon at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. The championship was originally scheduled for Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, but shifted to Sunday because of inclement weather. Later, the game was moved from Manchester to FPU.
Friday at Delta Dental Stadium, Molloy held off the Penmen in the opener, 6-5, before SNHU (45-10) responded. In the second game, Molloy (40-14) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game at 5-5, but the Penmen pulled ahead in the sixth when Michael LaRocca doubled and later scored on a balk. They added an insurance run in the seventh when Goffstown’s Dakota Mulcay doubled, Sam Henrie advancing to third, and Henrie scored on LaRocca’s sacrifice fly.
Anibal, a former Bedford High star, walked one and fanned three in his 1 2/3 scoreless innings, retiring Molloy in order in the ninth.
Starter Angus McCloskey worked the first 7 1/3 innings for the win, allowing all five runs, only two of which were earned.
UNH’s Hoffman competes
UNH sophomore Joshua Hoffman, of Litchfield, finished 41st with a throw of 161 feet 6 inches in the discus throw at the NCAA East Preliminary Round Friday at Indiana University. Hoffman’s first throw traveled 160 feet 7 inches. He fouled on his third attempt. Roje Stona of Clemson won with a throw of 207 feet, 7 inches. The top 12 athletes qualified for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 8-11.