Plymouth State University is adding men’s swimming to its list of NCAA Division III-sponsored programs, it was announced on Thursday.
The program will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year.
The Little East Conference (LEC) hosted its first men’s invitational meet in February. The addition of Plymouth State brings the total number of men’s programs in the conference to five, allowing the league to host a championship meet once the conference’s directors of athletics give their approval.
Anne Barbeau, who has led the women’s program the last two years, will oversee both teams. She will add an additional assistant coach to her staff.
St. Paul’s player is Gatorade NH Player of Year
Jordan Geronimo of St. Paul’s School in Concord is the Gatorade New Hampshire Boys Basketball Player of the Year, it was announced on Thursday.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound senior forward from Newark, N.J., averaged 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season. He has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Indiana University.
Nominations sought for NH basketball hall of fame
The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization is taking nominations for its next class to be inducted into the NHBCO Hall of Fame.
The public is asked to help nominate former high school basketball coaches, detailing his or her impact on New Hampshire basketball, his or her character and accomplishments in coaching. Include a phone number and email address and send to Dave Chase, NHBCO president at 4chaseteam@comcast.net.
Deadline for nominations is April 15.