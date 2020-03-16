Derry’s Richie Marique, a freshman at Plymouth State University, was named pitcher of the week by the Little East Conference on Monday.
Marique, out of Pinkerton Academy, dominated in his lone start of the week, going seven innings to pick up the win and improve to 2-0 on the season. He struck out 10 batters and allowed one run as the Panthers topped Lakeland 7-2. He averaged 14.25 strikeouts per nine innings in his two starts while pitching to a 0.75 ERA.
His 19 strikeouts led the Panthers’ staff.
PSU finished its spring break — and season — with a 7-4 record.
Kayleigh Fitzpatrick honored
Bentley University senior left-hander Kayleigh Fitzpatrick, a Timberlane of Plaistow grad, on Monday was honored as the Northeast-10 Conference softball pitcher of the week.
In three appearances, Fitzpatrick allowed one run and seven hits over 11 innings while winning her only decision. The East Hampstead resident allowed two hits in six innings and struck out four in a 9-1 win over Slippery Rock, and she hurled five scoreless innings against Salem in a 1-0 victory.
Ryan Corriveau stars
Bentley’s Ryan Corriveau, a pitcher from Nute High School in Milton, on Monday was named to the Northeast-10 Conference weekly honor roll for his accomplishments on the baseball field.
In a 9-5 win over Bloomfield, Corriveau allowed one earned run and six hits during six innings of work. He walked none and fanned five.