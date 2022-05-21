Stratham’s Korynne Provenzano, of Stratham, was honored recently as the Lasell University women’s athlete of the year.
Provenzano, a graduate student, led the women’s soccer team to two playoff wins and an appearance in the GNAC championship game. The team finished 13-5 overall and she was a standout defender for a unit that held opponents scoreless in 13 games.
A Brewster Academy product, she was named to the All-New England second team by the United Soccer Coaches and represented the Lasers on the GNAC all-conference first team.
Hawks’ Maurice named to all-East region team
Saint Anselm senior Kyle Maurice, of Exeter, last week was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-East Region First Team.
Maurice, also named the Northeast-10 Conference Northeast Division Player of the Year, slashed .396/.730/.461 this spring. His .396 batting average led the Hawks and was third in the conference while his .730 slugging percentage was third in the NE10.
Maurice also hit a conference-leading 14 home runs, which was second-most in program history. He had 63 hits, scored 45 runs and drove in 48 — all of which are top-10 in the NE10.
Defensively, the first baseman committed one error in 125 total chances, a .992 fielding percentage.
Jenkins steps down as PSU baseball coach
Clay Jenkins last week announced he has stepped down as Plymouth State head baseball coach.
Ryan McIntosh was promoted to interim head coach for the 2022-23 season.
Jenkins was with the Panthers’ baseball program for over a decade, serving as pitching coach from 2011-15, then taking over as associate head coach in 2013. He took over as head coach in 2016, following the retirement of longtime coach Dennis McManus.
Jenkins, a Lincoln native and former standout player at Lin-Wood and PSU, compiled a 98-130 record over his seven seasons as head coach.
Plymouth State’s Lewis qualifies for NCAA meet
Plymouth State senior Terrell Lewis of New Boston will be one of 20 athletics to compete for a national title in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field champioships in Geneva, Ohio, next week.
Lewis posted times of 14.57 and 14.49 at the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association Outdoor Championships last weekend, then ran times of 14.47 and a season-best 14.43 (in the final) at Saturday’s MIT Final Qualifer. He placed second on Saturday.
Sean Cameron scores in Princeton’s lacrosse win
Saturday was a good day for the Cameron family of Bedford. Sean Cameron scored a goal to help Princeton top Yale 14-10 in an NCAA lacrosse quarterfinal.
Earlier in the day, brother Brian Cameron’s Rutgers team beat Penn 11-9. Brian Cameron had five shots in the contest.