COVID strikes again, this time in an intrastate college rivalry.
Wednesday’s men’s basketball game between the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth College in Hanover has been postponed.
A statement issued by UNH reads, “Due to COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols at Dartmouth College, the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball game against Dartmouth on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Leede Arena has been postponed. No make-up date has been announced, but the two teams are committed to finding a date to reschedule the game.”
SNHU makes changes
Southern New Hampshire University also had to tweak its schedules. According to a release from the school on Tuesday, "The Southern New Hampshire University women's and men's basketball teams both have changes to their upcoming schedules.
"The women's basketball game at Dominican (N.Y.) College on Thursday has been canceled. The men's game Thursday (2 p.m.) versus Franklin Pierce University at the Stan Spirou Field House will be played, as scheduled, however the concession stand will be closed.
"As a reminder, face coverings are required for all fans, regardless of vaccination status.
"The men's contest at Stonehill College on Sunday, Jan. 2 (3:30 p.m.) has been postponed and will now be played Wednesday, Jan. 5 (7 p.m.). The women's game at Stonehill is unaffected and will still be played Sunday (Jan. 2) at 1:30 p.m.