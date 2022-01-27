The University of New Hampshire men’s basketball home game against Stony Brook originally scheduled for Saturday at Lundholm Gym in Durham has been moved to today at 5 p.m. because of the impending winter storm.
All tickets for the Saturday game will be honored on Friday night or can be redeemed at the UNH Athletics box office for tickets to any upcoming men’s basketball home game for the rest of the season.
On Wednesday, sophomore guard Blondeau Tchoukuiegno scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Wildcats past Maine 73-61 at Lundholm Gym.
UNH improved to 8-7 overall (3-3 in America East), while Maine dropped to 4-14 and 1-6.
Tchoukuiegno shot 8-for-10, including 3-for-3 from the 3-point arc with four rebounds and three steals. Senior forward Jayden Martinez added 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting with five rebounds.
Sophomore guard Marco Foster chipped in with 14 points and senior forward Nick Guadarrama had 10 points and eight rebounds.
UNH started the game on a 15-0 run and led 42-27 at halftime.
Reyes, PSU men deal KSC first league loss
Plymouth State University used an 18-6 spurt over the final 8:03 to run away from host Keene State College, 68-56, in Little East Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday night.
Freshman Yansel Reyes of Manchester led the way with 15 points, while senior Devin Cooper and sophomore Kyler Bosse of Manchester added 13 apiece. Freshman Elijah Swanson of Meredith came off the bench and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
PSU improved to 8-8 overall and 3-4 in the LEC. Keene State (13-3, 8-1 LEC) was led by Nate Siow and Mason Jean Baptiste, who scored 16 each.
SNHU baseball team picked first in region
The Southern New Hampshire University baseball team was chosen first in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association East Region preseason poll, and seventh nationally in the preseason rankings. Senior Dakota Mulcay of Goffstown claimed a spot on the NCBWA preseason All-East Region team.
SNHU earned all nine possible first-place votes in the regional poll to total 90 points as the defending East Region champion. Molloy (69), Franklin Pierce (67), Goldey-Beacom (66), and St. Thomas Aquinas (61) rounded out the regional top five.
The national preseason poll has SNHU ranked seventh. That’s the position where the Penmen finished the 2021 season after compiling a 28-9 record.
Mulcay, an NCBWA All-East Region selection in 2021, returns for his senior season. He hit. 338 (45-133) with 14 homers, 49 RBIs and 41 runs scored last season. Mulcay produced an on-base percentage of .442 and slugged .737 in 37 games. His 28 career home runs are a Penmen record.