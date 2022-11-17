Eli Goldman and Bilal Kamal scored in the first 8:27 of the game to help the UNH men’s soccer team past Seton Hall 2-1 on Thursday night in a first-round NCAA tournament game.
The Wildcats advanced to play at Florida International University in a second-round game on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Goldman scored his ninth goal of the season, on a rebound of his own shot from in close, and Kamal converted a header off a throw-in from Concord’s Chris Pinkham.
Konstantin Donalies scored for Seton Hall on a header off corner kick at 11:05 of the first half.
UNH improved to 15-4 overall.
College football
Nine Plymouth State players honored
Nine members of the Plymouth State University football team earned Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) postseason recognition on Thursday.
Sophomore quarterback Braden Lynn was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Junior Emmanuel Ughu of Milford, sophomore Teddy Fellows and grad student Thanos Boulokos were voted All-MASCAC First Team, while sophomore Even Wilson of Derry, seniors Quinn Girard, Bryan Warren and Manny Sanchez and grad student James Mauro took home Second Team honors.
Plymouth State, which ended the regular season with an 8-2 record, will visit Husson on Saturday in the New England Bowl.