The University of New Hampshire football program on Monday announced the hiring of Nyeem Wartman-White as its new defensive line coach.
Wartman-White, a standout linebacker at Penn State University from 2012-16, spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a defensive graduate assistant at Mississippi State for head coach Joe Moorhead.
During his playing days with the Nittany Lions, Wartman-White was on the Butkus Award Preseason Watch List as a senior.
The CAA, the conference in which UNH plays, last week announced the cancellation of all remaining spring football practices. The Wildcats open their season Saturday, Sept. 5, at FBS member Kansas.
Plymouth State goalie honored by MASCAC
Plymouth State University senior goaltender Andreas Pettersson was one of 29 student-athletes recognized for their outstanding sportsmanship as the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) announced its 2020 Winter Sportsmanship Team on Monday.
Pettersson, of Sweden, was chosen as the Panthers’ men’s ice hockey representative. He had a 14-4-3 record with a 2.39 goals-against average and .920 save percentage to help the Panthers become the first back-to-back MASCAC tournament champions in league history.
Manchestester’s Kabari top defender in NESCAC
Trinity College women’s basketball senior tri-captain Peace Kabari of Manchester was honored as the 2019-20 New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year and to the All-NESCAC second team.
Kabari averaged a team-high 13.0 points per game. She led the Bantams in nearly every statistical category, including rebounding (7.2 per game), assists (2.4 per game), steals (a NESCAC-best 2.9 per game) and blocks (0.8 per game).
Kabari, who played at Manchester Memorial High before attending Phillips Exeter Academy, finished her career with 1,050 total points — 10th all-time at Trinity.
Saint Anselm’s Ryan earns All-America honors
Saint Anselm College senior Shannon Ryan on Monday earned All-America honors from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Ryan is the second Saint Anselm woman to earn placement on the 10-player team and the first since Rachel Jackson (Class of 1985).
Named the D2CCA East Region Player of the Year earlier this month, Ryan averaged 23 points, 15 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season. Also the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year, she finishes her career as the program’s all-time leading scorer — in three seasons of competition, after transferring from Boston College after her freshman year.
Ryan, a 6-foot, 4-inch forward, hails from Plattsburgh, N.Y.