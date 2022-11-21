The University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team was eliminated from the NCAA Division I tournament in the toughest possible manner: penalty kicks.
The Wildcats, after tying the game twice — once in regulation and once in the second overtime — lost 10-9 in 12 rounds of penalty kicks Sunday night at Florida International University in Miami. Officially, the score was 2-2.
FIU advanced to the third round and will visit Duke on Sunday.
The game was played in heavy rain. Rory O’Driscoll scored both UNH goals, including the equalizer with 2 minutes remaining in the second overtime to send the game to penalty kicks.
The Wildcats finished 15-4-1. FIU, the tourney’s 10th seed, is 13-4-2.
UNH’s Laube earns CAA, N.E. honors
UNH junior running back Dylan Laube on Monday was named CAA Football Offensive Player of the Week and recipient of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Award, which is presented by the Jack Grinoold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Laube rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns and finished with 281 all-purpose yards in UNH’s 42-41 overtime win at Maine on Saturday. The victory enabled the Wildcats to capture a share of the CAA title.
UNH (8-3 overall, 7-1 CAA) received an at-large selection to the NCAA Division I Football Championship and will host Fordham on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a first-round game at Wildcat Stadium
St. Anselm selected for NCAA field hockey
The Saint Anselm field hockey team on Monday was seeded fifth to play in the NCAA Division II tournament and will visit fourth seed Assumption on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Hawks, 14-6 overall under coach Carolyn King-Robitaille, are ranked No. 7 in the latest coaches’ poll.