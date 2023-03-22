NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Princeton vs Missouri

Princeton’s Matt Allocco, left, and Ryan Langborg celebrate after the Tigers beat Missouri to advance to the regional semifinals.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

As NCAA men's basketball tournament Sweet 16 play begins Thursday, 16 reasons college basketball this season makes no sense:

• 1.There are teams from 11 different conferences in the Sweet 16. Three teams are from the SEC and Big East. Two are from the Big 12. There is one each from the Big Ten, Conference USA, the American Athletic, the Ivy League, the Pac-12, the West Coast Conference, the Mountain West and the ACC.