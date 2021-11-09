SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. — Back in high school, Henry Yianakopolos probably didn’t expect to be playing in an FCS football game Saturday against the University of New Hampshire.
“I only was recruited by small schools,” said Yianakopolos. who will line up at safety for the University of Rhode Island when it hosts UNH. “I had a recruiting coach (an online recruiting service) who told me I could play at a Division III school and be the big man on Saturday or earn my way into a Division I school by walking on.”
So he walked on at URI — as a preferred walk-on, which is another way of saying URI head coach Jim Fleming wanted him to play but wasn’t able to offer him a full scholarship.
“I was a walk-on all four years as an undergrad,” said Yianakopolos, a redshirt junior. “Then I was finally offered a scholarship for my fifth year and I was extremely excited.
“There always are times where you go through the process, but I kept pushing and knew my hard work would pay off. I knew if I worked hard, I would be rewarded and I was.”
Yianakopolos hasn’t disappointed. This season, he has made 39 tackles (21 solo), intercepted a pass, registered a sack and and forced a fumble.
“First and foremost, when he comes running through the door, he looks like a Greek model,” Fleming said. “He loves the game of football. He came in as a true walk-on and continued to improve, so he earned a full scholarship.
“He’s been a contributor in a big-time way,” said Fleming. “He’s really benefited from our defensive staff. They got together with him and created a role for him. He’s played safety. He’s played outside linebacker. He’s a good athlete who loves the game of football. We’re thrilled to have him on our squad.”
Especially since the Rams (6-3 overall, 3-3 in the CAA) are enjoying one of their better seasons in several years.
“The biggest difference between a winning and losing team is culture,” Yianakopolos said. “When these new coaches came in, everybody bought in. Once you buy in, the culture changes and it’s truly an honor to be a part of this team.”
Fleming offered several reasons why he offered Yianakopolos a full ride.
“He’s a model of what our team is built upon — accountability, productivity and persistence,” Fleming said. “He’s checked each of those boxes. He’s always on time. He’s a good leader and has athletic ability that’s allowed us to use him in a number of different spots. He even played special teams as a younger kid and earned his stripes.
“He’s a physical player and a good tackler. He might not be the flashiest guy out there but you see him make play after play. He’s a whole-package type of person who’s going to be successful in whatever he chooses to do after the game is over for him.”
Yianakopolos was lightly recruited out of Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, which fielded a varsity team only in his senior year. (HD/H initially had a club team, then for two years a junior varsity team before moving up to varsity).
Yianakopolos played three years at quarterback. But that ended when he tore his right labrum, which required surgery.
“I knew I would have to switch positions,” Yianakopolos said. “When I sent in my film, I told them I would play whatever position they wanted me to play.
“The hardest part was the level of skill and speed at the college level, especially where I came from in New Hampshire.”
Having played quarterback gives him a valued perspective as a safety.
“After playing quarterback, I’m able to understand offensive schemes now that I’m on defense,” he said. “It helps you read routes and ultimately it helps you play a better game on defense.”
Yianakopolos credits much of his success to defensive backs coach Jack Cooper.
“Coach Cooper has been a mentor to me on and off the field,” he said. “He has a way to relate to his players. I can’t say enough good things about him.
“He came in and gave me the opportunity I deserved and the opportunity to succeed.”
Fleming said he thinks Yianakopolos can be even better.
“He’s worked hard on his fundamentals and technique,” Fleming said. “Hopefully we can make him bigger, stronger and faster for another year.”