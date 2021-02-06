Angus Crookshank scored four goals, including the overtime game-winner, in UNH’s 7-6 come-from-behind win over UMass Lowell on Saturday at the Whittemore Center. The Wildcats swept the two-game weekend series.
The Wildcats (5-10-2) faced a 6-3 deficit in the third period when Kalle Eriksson and Patrick Grasso scored power-play goals to cut the deficit to one. Crookshank scored the tying goal at 11:52 of the third.
Crookshank, who added an assist, scored 17 seconds into overtime for the win.
Filip Engaras also scored for UNH. Jackson Pierson had three assists; Charlie Kelleher and Grasso notched two each.
Mike Robinson stopped 20 shots and allowed all six Lowell (3-5-0) goals for UNH before giving way to Ty Taylor, who stopped three.