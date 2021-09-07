The University of Florida’s Dan Mullen thought his 100th win as a head coach would have come sooner.
Mullen, who grew up in Londonderry and is a former player at Trinity High, is quick to admit he’s had his chances.
“Could have done it last year and I screwed that up, didn’t I?” said Mullen. “I was at 98 with three to go last year, and I was still at 98 starting this year.”
Now that the century mark is one win away, the Gators’ coach reflected on a journey 13 years in the making.
“I could see me getting, hopefully we win enough, to have the opportunity to get to 200,” said Mullen, 49. “I don’t know that I’ll do 300.”
Mullen chortled at the prospect of reaching a coaching milestone only four men ever have in the college game, including Bobby Bowden and Bear Bryant.
But first things first. After all, 100 victories as an SEC coach is something to celebrate.
Of the 173 men to win 100 college games, just 17 of them reached the mark while coaching in the SEC.
Mullen, who has a 99-55 record during his time at Mississippi State and Florida, is likely to hit the century mark when the Gators travel Saturday to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium to face South Florida. The Gators are favored by 29.5 points against the Bulls, now 1-9 into their second season under Jeff Scott.
Mullen’s staying power is a testament to his offensive acumen, player development, staff continuity and perhaps, he joked, not overstaying his welcome.
“I’m going to do it at two different schools, which maybe that makes it a little bit easier because I think people maybe get bored of you after a while,” Mullen said.
Mullen’s first win at Mississippi State — a 45-7 decision against Jackson State on Sept. 5, 2009 — was certainly eventful.
Then a 36-year-old wunderkind, a season removed from his second national title at Florida as Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator, Mullen was filled with anticipation as he ran onto the field at Davis Wade Stadium.
“You’re kind of nervous,” Mullen recalled. “We were favored in the game, but you have no idea what to expect.”
Lightning soon struck and sent everyone scurrying for cover.
“You wait your whole life for this opportunity and you run out of the tunnel and, ‘Coach, you have to take it in. We have a rain delay,’” Mullen said. “But we finally got through it and were able to get the big win.”
Mullen still has the game ball at his Gainesville home.
With the next milestone in sight, Mullen reflected on its significance.
“You can look at it the funny way, which is I must be getting old. I’ve done this now for quite a while in this league,” he said. “But I think it is a pretty special deal to win 100 games as a head coach in the SEC and a unique milestone. I think when you look at things, there’s great wins that you have in your career.”