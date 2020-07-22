Dana Bean does not have a flight date yet but he cannot wait to leave.
When the Franklin High School and Colby-Sawyer College graduate finally boards his flight to Spain, it will mark his first trip to Europe and the beginning of his professional basketball career.
Club Basquet L’Hospitalet, which is based just outside Barcelona in Catalonia, Spain, signed Bean earlier this month.
Europe is currently not allowing Americans to travel to the continent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bean said he is trying to figure out getting a visa. Club Basquet L’Hospitalet begins its preseason in September and opens its season on Oct. 10, Bean said.
“It’s my dream,” Bean said. “It’s something that I’ll be able to do and something I’ll be able to say I did forever.”
The 6-foot-8-inch center from Franklin graduated from Colby-Sawyer this past spring ranked second all-time in rebounds (895) and blocks (116), fifth in points (1,688) and field goals (679) and sixth in free throws (327) over 103 games, all of which he started, for the Division III men’s basketball program.
Bean said he always wanted to play professionally as a kid but did not think those aspirations were attainable in college until a conversation he had with Chargers coach Bill Foti at the end of his sophomore season. Bean averaged 16 points, 8.4 rebounds and one assist over 27 games as a sophomore following a 14-point, 9.1-rebound and 0.6-assist per game freshman campaign.
“Going to a D-III school, I never thought it’d be possible in college but as I started doing well there, my coach brought it up to me and then it became one of my main goals,” Bean said.
Bean averaged 17.4 points, a career-high 9.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 25 games as a junior. He capped his career by averaging a career-high 18.3 points and 1.8 assists alongside eight rebounds over his final 25 games for the Chargers. Bean, who is a member of Franklin High School’s 1,000-point club, earned either all-conference first or second team honors each of his four collegiate seasons.
Bean said his agent, who is based in Spain, began contacting professional teams after he graduated.
“When he told me teams were legitimately interested, it makes you feel really good, especially coming from a D-III school,” Bean said. “I was not a Division I kid. For one reason or another, I didn’t go to one of those schools. To be able to go where other D-I guys are signed, it was pure elation when I heard about it.”
Over his senior season at Colby-Sawyer, Bean served as a captain and said he maintained a good level of efficiency, developed a better understanding of the game and tried to be a more multidimensional player.
Continuing to develop into a multidimensional player is his main goal this offseason.
“I don’t want to just be known as the guy sitting in the low post and that’s the only place he can score,” Bean said. “I’m trying to work on not too many new things. I don’t want to change many things entirely. I have a great foundation. Just adding new things and certain drives and moves that are more advanced and working on my footwork, perfecting those.”
Bean, who currently lives in Tilton, said he is mostly training at an indoor gym but while that was closed for about a month due to the coronavirus, he did most of his workouts at a local park.
“Park rims aren’t always the best but it’s absolutely doable and you can still make progress on a lot of things when you’re out there,” Bean said.
Bean has also been watching film on his new team from last season to learn how it plays. While the European style of basketball is different from the American style, Bean said he thinks it will be an easy transition.
“Having played center in college, you have to play slow anyways — not that European basketball is slow but it’s methodical, everything is done with purpose and team-oriented, from what I’ve seen and heard,” Bean said. “I’m a team-oriented guy. When I’m in the post, I read the situation — who is open, if I’m getting double-teamed. I think I’ll slide into the European style easier than maybe a super fast-paced, one-on-one special guard type would.”
When Bean arrives in Spain and begins his rookie campaign, he is looking forward to seeing Europe for the first time, experiencing a new culture and playing a different style of basketball.
“I’m extremely grateful for the team for being able to take this chance on me,” Bean said. “Being from a D-III school, I’m big but there are other guys — D-I guys — on the market. I’m extremely grateful for that and I want to do the best I can for them.”