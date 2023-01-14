The Dartmouth men’s basketball team rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to pin Penn 75-71 in an Ivy League contest Saturday afternoon at Leede Arena in Hanover.

Ryan Cornish scored 14 points as the Big Green evened their Ivy record at 2-2 (6-12 overall). The Quakers, the preseason league favorites, dropped to 2-2 (9-9 overall).