The Dartmouth men’s basketball team rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to pin Penn 75-71 in an Ivy League contest Saturday afternoon at Leede Arena in Hanover.
Ryan Cornish scored 14 points as the Big Green evened their Ivy record at 2-2 (6-12 overall). The Quakers, the preseason league favorites, dropped to 2-2 (9-9 overall).
Dartmouth trailed 52-39 with 15:54 remaining when the comeback began. Jaren Johnson’s layup with 7:35 left tied the game at 58 and the teams traded leads until Dusan Neskovic’s jumper with 12 seconds left put the hosts ahead (72-71) to stay.
Max Martz and Nick Spinoso shared game-high scoring honors with 22 each for Penn.
Dartmouth visits Harvard on Monday afternoon.
Creighton 73, Providence 67: Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to lead host Creighton past No. 19 Providence.
Trey Alexander had 20 and Baylor Scheierman added 19 before fouling out in the final minute for the Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East).
Scheierman scored 17 of his 19 points in the opening half.
Bryce Hopkins had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Providence (14-4, 6-1), which had a nine-game win streak halted. Fourteen of his points were in the second half.
Ed Croswell also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards for the Friars.
Kentucky 63, Tennessee 56: Antonio Reeves scored a team-high 18 points off the bench and Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his 50th career double-double as visiting Kentucky beat No. 5 Tennessee.
Tshiebwe scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the unranked Wildcats (11-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference), who came into the game as underdogs after losing their previous two games.
The loss ended a 25-game home winning streak for the Vols (14-3, 4-1 SEC), who got a huge game out of Uros Plavsic (career-high 19 points).
Indiana 63, Wisconsin 45: Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 16 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis collected a double-double and host Indiana used an 18-2 run to start the second half to topple No. 18 Wisconsin.
Jackson-Davis finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten).
N.C. State 83, Miami 81: Ernest Ross made a late layup and a free throw in overtime and host North Carolina State upset No. 16 Miami in Atlantic Coast Conference action.
Ross had 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and his crucial bucket in the paint with 30 seconds left gave the Wolfpack (14-4, 4-3 ACC) the lead for good.