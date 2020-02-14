Collin Rutherford had a goal and an assist to lead Dartmouth past Brown 5-2 in ECAC men's hockey play Friday night at Thompson Arena in Hanover.
Cam Strong, Daniel Warpecha, Tanner Paloscik and Drew O'Connor also scored for the Big Green (11-9-4, 8-7-2 ECAC). Quin Foreman had two assists. Cole Quisenberry and Bradley Cocca scored for Brown (6-17-1, 6-10-1 ECAC). Brown's Brent Beaudoin of Londonderry, last week's ECAC player of the week, had an assist.
Adrian Clark faced only 13 shots and made 11 saves for the win. Gavin Nieto stopped 30 shots for Brown.
Dartmouth hosts Yale on Saturday night.