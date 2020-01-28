Dartmouth Executive Associate Director of Athletics for Varsity Sports and Keene native Brian Austin died Monday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 59 years old.
Austin started at Dartmouth in 2002 as senior associate director of athletics and was promoted to his current role in 2008. He was responsible for the daily operations of the Big Green’s 35 varsity sports.
“Brian was one of the most talented athletic administrators I have ever had the pleasure to work with,” Dartmouth Director of Athletics and Recreation Harry Sheehy said in a statement. “He possessed the rare ability to build trust through truth. He was a tireless advocate for his coaches and student-athletes and was a rock in the department.”
Austin played baseball at Amherst College and graduated in 1984. He served as an assistant baseball coach at Amherst and the University of Massachusetts from 1984-86. He later served as both an assistant athletics director and associate athletics director at Cornell and as the director of athletics at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky.