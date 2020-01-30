The Dartmouth College football team will host Division II New Haven in its 2020 season opener, it was announced on Thursday.
The Big Green were looking for another opponent after the team they were originally scheduled to play, Jacksonville, dropped football.
Dartmouth’s other non-conference games will be Towson in Baltimore on Sept. 26 and Marist at Memorial Field in Hanover on Oct. 17.
The full schedule (all Saturdays; times except Penn game to be announced):
Sept. 19: New Haven
Sept. 26: at Towson
Oct. 3: Penn, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Yale
Oct. 17: Marist
Oct. 24: at Columbia
Oct. 31: Harvard
Nov. 7: at Princeton
Nov. 14: at Cornell
Nov. 21: Brown