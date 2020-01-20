The Dartmouth College hockey team is on a roll and national pollsters have noticed.
The Big Green, winners of three straight and unbeaten in their last four games, earned their first ranking in four years, checking in at No. 20 in Monday’s USCHO.com national poll. Dartmouth is 10-5-3 overall, 7-3-1 in the ECAC after a 2-0 weekend that featured home wins over eighth-ranked Clarkson (3-2) and St. Lawrence (3-1).
The Big Green, who also received votes in the USA Today/USA Hockey coaches’ poll, are ranked 19th in the PairWise rankings, which mimic the method used to select the NCAA tournament field.
Bob Gaudet’s team, in a four-way tie for third in the ECAC, hits the road this weekend to play at No. 1 Cornell and Colgate. The Big Red are the consensus No. 1 this week; they were USCHO’s No. 1 last week and USA Today/USA Hockey’s No. 2 last week.
Dartmouth beat Cornell, then No. 2 in the country, by a 2-1 score on Dec. 7 in Hanover.
The Big Green have received significant contributions this season from forward Drew O’Connor, a sophomore from Chatham, N.J., who ranks 12th in the country in goals per game (.61). O’Connor has 11 goals in 18 games, including a power-play strike on Saturday against SLU.
The University of New Hampshire, meanwhile, received votes in the USCHO.com poll after a 1-1 weekend with No. 10 Providence College.
The Wildcats sit tied for 17th in the PairWise rankings. They play a home-and-home series with No. 7 UMass this weekend, in Amherst, Mass. (Friday away, Saturday at home).
