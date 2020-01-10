Dartmouth rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie Vermont 2-2 on Friday night in a nonconference hockey game at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.
The Big Green’s trip home down Route 89 was made more pleasant thanks to a second-period goal by Mark Gallant and a strike by Jeff Losurdo with 4:46 remaining in regulation. The teams played through a scoreless overtime, with UVM’s Stefanos Lekkas making five saves in the five-minute session (46 for the game) to four for Dartmouth’s Adrian Clark (31 for the game).
Christian Evers scored both goals for the Catamounts (3-13-3 overall).
Dartmouth (7-5-3 overall) continues play against Hockey East foes with a home contest Saturday (8 p.m.) against Boston University.