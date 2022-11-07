US-NEWS-FORMER-SYRACUSE-AD-JAKE-CROUTHAMEL-1-SMG.jpg

Jake Crouthamel was the athletic director at Syracuse after playing and coaching football at Dartmouth.

 SYRACUSE.COM

John “Jake” Crouthamel, a former star halfback and coach at Dartmouth College, died peacefully on Monday. He was 84 years old.

A native of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel was Dartmouth’s leading rusher for three seasons and the Ivy League rushing leader in 1958 when he set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 123 carries, a 5.89-yard average, earning second-team NEA All-America honors.