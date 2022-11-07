John “Jake” Crouthamel, a former star halfback and coach at Dartmouth College, died peacefully on Monday. He was 84 years old.
A native of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel was Dartmouth’s leading rusher for three seasons and the Ivy League rushing leader in 1958 when he set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 123 carries, a 5.89-yard average, earning second-team NEA All-America honors.
He was named to the All-Ivy League first team in each of his final two seasons, and his career rushing total of 1,763 yards (387 carries, 4.56 average, 12 touchdowns) was a Dartmouth record that stood for more than a decade and still ranks sixth all-time.
Crouthamel graduated from Dartmouth in 1960 and was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first American Football League draft but signed with the Dallas Cowboys, an NFL expansion team. The last player cut in the preseason by the Cowboys, he then played with the AFL’s Boston Patriots during their inaugural season.
After three years in the U.S. Navy and a year as football coach at Mercersburg (Pa.) Academy, Crouthamel returned to Dartmouth as a member of Bob Blackman’s coaching staff in 1965. In six years as an assistant coach, he helped the Big Green earn four Ivy League championships, including two undefeated seasons (1965, 1970) when Dartmouth also won the Lambert Trophy as the outstanding team in the East.
When Blackman left Dartmouth after 16 years to become football coach at Illinois, Crouthamel was named his successor. From 1971-77, Crouthamel’s teams compiled a record of 41-20-2 (.667) and won or shared three Ivy League championships (1971-72-73).
After leading the Big Green to an unprecedented fifth straight Ivy title in 1973, he was recognized as the New England and NCAA District I Coach of the Year.
Crouthamel left coaching after the 1977 season to become the athletics director at Syracuse University.
He was instrumental in the creation of the Big East Conference in 1979 and led the Orange to great successes: a national title in men’s basketball, nine national titles in men’s lacrosse, 14 football bowl appearances and 22 overall Big East Conference championships in his 27 years at the helm.
He is survived by Carol, his wife of 61 years; two daughters and four grandsons. In retirement since 2005, Jake and Carol lived in Centerville, Mass., until moving to Hanover in 2013.