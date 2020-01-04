HAMDEN, Conn. – A three-goal second period catapulted Quinnipiac to a 5-1 win Saturday night against the visiting Dartmouth men’s hockey team.
The loss halted a three-game win streak for the Big Green (7-5-2, 5-3-1 ECAC) with the Bobcats (11-7-1, 6-3-1) breaking the tie in the standings and moving two points ahead of their opponents thanks to the victory.
“I’m disappointed in the result, but they were clearly the better team tonight,” Dartmouth head coach Bob Gaudet said. “We’ve been playing really well lately, and tonight wasn’t indicative of that team I’ve seen the last two weekends. We have to put this behind us and just keep playing our game the way we know we are capable of.”
Ethan de Jong and Alex Whalen scored goals just 50 seconds apart before four minutes had elapsed, netting a power-play tally and coming up with a redirect in the high slot. Wyatt Bongiovanni added the third at 11:26 of the middle frame.
Nick Jermain tipped in a point shot as a power-play goal expired in the final few minutes of the third to deny any hope of a possible comeback for the Green.
Freshman Tyler Campbell notched his second of the season — both against Quinnipiac — with 3:35 remaining in the game to ruin the shutout bid, but was answered back by another Quinnipiac goal from Ethen Leyh off the offensive-zone faceoff a bit north of a minute later.
Adrian Clark made 30 saves, while Quinnipiac used Keith Petruzelli (21 saves) and Josh Mayanja (5) in between the home pipes.
The Big Green take on a pair of Hockey East opponents next weekend, traveling up to Burlington to play Vermont Friday night before returning home for an 8 p.m. start on Saturday against Boston University at Thompson Arena.