Adrienne Shibles has been hired as the next women’s basketball at Dartmouth, it was announced on Monday.
Shibles, the fifth Big Green head coach in the program’s 48-year varsity history, comes to New Hampshire from Bowdoin College, where she spent the past 13 years as the Polar Bears’ head coach. Since taking over the program prior to the 2008-09 season, she led Bowdoin to a record of 281-67 (.807) and qualified for the NCAA Tournament 11 times, reaching the Sweet Sixteen eight times (including five of the last six seasons) and the Final Four twice.
Prior to taking over at the helm of the Bowdoin program, Shibles was the dean of athletics and co-curricular programs at Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine for three years.
Shibles graduated from Bates in 1991 with a degree in history and American studies. A two-time captain of the Bobcats women’s basketball team, she scored over 1,000 points in her career.