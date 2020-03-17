Dartmouth sophomore forward Drew O’Connor was named a first-team pick on the 2019-20 men’s All-ECAC hockey team.
O’Connor is the first Dartmouth player to be named to the league's first team since 2007-08, when Nick Johnson earned the honor. I
O’Connor, the Ivy League Co-Player of the Year, led the ECAC in goals (21). He signed with the NHL Pittsburgh Penguins over the weekend.
All-ECAC hockey
First Team
Goaltender: Frank Marotte (Clarkson)
Defenseman: Yanni Kaldis (Cornell)
Defenseman: Jack Rathbone (Harvard)
Forward: Morgan Barron (Cornell)
Forward: Nick Abruzzese (Harvard)
Forward: Drew O’Connor (Dartmouth)
Second Team
Goaltender: Owen Savory (RPI)
Defenseman: Will Reilly (RPI)
Defenseman: Connor McCarthy (Clarkson)
Forward: Curtis Hall (Yale)
Forward: Odeen Tufto (Quinnipiac)
Forward: Jack Drury (Harvard)
Third Team
Goaltender: Matthew Galajda (Cornell)
Defenseman: Alex Green (Cornell)
Defenseman: Peter Diliberatore (Quinnipiac)
Forward: Haralds Egle (Clarkson)
Forward: Josh Dunne (Clarkson)
Forward: Devin Brosseau (Clarkson)
All-Rookie Team
Goaltender: Mitchell Gibson (Harvard)
Defenseman: Henry Thrun (Harvard)
Defenseman: Dylan Anhorn (Union)
Forward: Nick Abruzzese (Harvard)
Forward: Gabriel Seger (Union)
Forward: John Farinacci (Harvard)