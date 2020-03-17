Dartmouth sophomore forward Drew O’Connor was named a first-team pick on the 2019-20 men’s All-ECAC hockey team.

O’Connor is the first Dartmouth player to be named to the league's first team since 2007-08, when Nick Johnson earned the honor. I

O’Connor, the Ivy League Co-Player of the Year, led the ECAC in goals (21). He signed with the NHL Pittsburgh Penguins over the weekend.

All-ECAC hockey

First Team

Goaltender: Frank Marotte (Clarkson)

Defenseman: Yanni Kaldis (Cornell)

Defenseman: Jack Rathbone (Harvard)

Forward: Morgan Barron (Cornell)

Forward: Nick Abruzzese (Harvard)

Forward: Drew O’Connor (Dartmouth)

Second Team

Goaltender: Owen Savory (RPI)

Defenseman: Will Reilly (RPI)

Defenseman: Connor McCarthy (Clarkson)

Forward: Curtis Hall (Yale)

Forward: Odeen Tufto (Quinnipiac)

Forward: Jack Drury (Harvard)

Third Team

Goaltender: Matthew Galajda (Cornell)

Defenseman: Alex Green (Cornell)

Defenseman: Peter Diliberatore (Quinnipiac)

Forward: Haralds Egle (Clarkson)

Forward: Josh Dunne (Clarkson)

Forward: Devin Brosseau (Clarkson)

All-Rookie Team

Goaltender: Mitchell Gibson (Harvard)

Defenseman: Henry Thrun (Harvard)

Defenseman: Dylan Anhorn (Union)

Forward: Nick Abruzzese (Harvard)

Forward: Gabriel Seger (Union)

Forward: John Farinacci (Harvard)