Tyler Campbell's pretty goal late in the third period helped the Dartmouth hockey team to a 4-3 victory over Yale on Saturday night in the consolation game of the Ledyard Bank Classic at Thompson Arena in Hanover.
Campbell took a breakout pass from defenseman Tanner Palocsik and dangled past a defenseman in the ring wing circle before beating goalie Nathan Reid with a forehand to the far side with 5:29 remaining. The goal stood as the game winner, enabling Dartmouth, which was beaten by No. 6 Merrimack 3-2 in overtime in a Friday semifinal, to break a nine-game losing streak and improve to 2-11-1 overall.
In the championship game earlier Saturday, No. 12 Providence College beat Merrimack 6-1.
Campbell and Palocsik were named to the all-tournament team. The tourney MVP was Providence forward Bennett Schimek, who scored twice on Saturday and finished with three goals for the weekend.
UNH loses two at Union
The UNH hockey team fell into 3-0 deficits on both Friday and Saturday and dropped a pair of weekend nonconference games at Union College, 4-3 and 3-2.
On Friday, the Wildcats roared back to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period on the second of Colton Huard's two power-play goals. But Union's John Prokop answered with the game winner with 5:11 remaining.
On Saturday, the Wildcats' Liam Devlin scored twice in the second period.
UNH (4-16-1 overall) returns to Hockey East action this coming Friday night at Providence.