Tyler Campbell's pretty goal late in the third period helped the Dartmouth hockey team to a 4-3 victory over Yale on Saturday night in the consolation game of the Ledyard Bank Classic at Thompson Arena in Hanover.

Campbell took a breakout pass from defenseman Tanner Palocsik and dangled past a defenseman in the ring wing circle before beating goalie Nathan Reid with a forehand to the far side with 5:29 remaining. The goal stood as the game winner, enabling Dartmouth, which was beaten by No. 6 Merrimack 3-2 in overtime in a Friday semifinal, to break a nine-game losing streak and improve to 2-11-1 overall.