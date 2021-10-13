The on-again, off-again series between the Dartmouth College and University of New Hampshire football programs resumes Saturday, when the Big Green and Wildcats will meet in Durham (1 p.m., NBC Sports Boston).
It will be the first game between the two schools since Dartmouth came away with a 22-21 victory at Memorial Field in 2016.
“Scheduling, these days, is so random,” Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens said. “With league affiliation and people having money games, it’s hard to pin down like the old days when you could say, ‘Every year we’re going to play X, Y and Z.’ That’s just not the way things work anymore. … I understand the reality of scheduling. If it works out, great. If it doesn’t work out on their end or our end, it’s OK.”
UNH has a 19-18-2 edge in the series, which began in 1901. UNH coach Sean McDonnell played against Dartmouth when he was a defensive back at UNH, and Teevens played against UNH when he was a quarterback at Dartmouth.
“I’m a guy from upstate New York who knew nothing about it (the in-state rivalry), but had to play in it my sophomore and junior years in college,” McDonnell said. “Didn’t realize what I was getting into until we lost the (1976) game and walked by (Dartmouth’s) fraternity row and got heckled pretty good. Never forgot that.”
Dartmouth will enter Saturday’s matchup with a 4-0 overall record, and a 2-0 record in the Ivy League. UNH is 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Teevens said former NHL defenseman Rod Langway was still playing football for the Wildcats when he faced UNH as a player. Langway was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.
“I just remember them kicking our butts badly for a long period of time,” said Teevens, who is in his second stint as Dartmouth’s head coach. “We haven’t had many (wins) against them. Historically they’ve been very, very solid, and they’re solid this year as well.
“They play hard, and that’s always been a hallmark of New Hampshire teams. They’re physical, aggressive. They play downhill defensively. They get after you from an offensive standpoint. Very attack-minded offensive/defensive style of play. They have good athletes. Tough kids.”
Dartmouth won the first 16 meetings in the series, but has only two victories since then (1976 and 2016). UNH had a 20-game unbeaten streak (18-0-2) from 1979 to 2009, and a 13-game winning streak from 1992 to 2009.
In addition to this year’s game, the programs will meet five times in the next seven seasons. The 2022, 2025 and 2028 games will be played in Hanover, and the 2023 and 2027 games will be held in Durham.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been this rivalry like a Maine or a UMass, but it’s there,” McDonnell said. “Our kids are engaged in what we talked to them about it. I know a lot of our alumni and former players, the old-school guys from around here, want a piece of Dartmouth.
“To me, the most important thing about this game is it’s an FCS game. Being an FCS game if we want to get to where we want to go, and that’s have an opportunity to go to the dance at the end of the year, we have to win these FCS games, and beating a team that’s 30-4 (in its last 34 games) and 4-0 right now would put a lot of credibility in what we’re doing.”
DARTMOUTH-UNH HISTORY
1901: Dartmouth 51, UNH 0
1907: Dartmouth 10, UNH 0
1916: Dartmouth 33, UNH 0
1917: Dartmouth 21, UNH 6
1921: Dartmouth 24, UNH 0
1932: Dartmouth 25, UNH 0
1934: Dartmouth 21, UNH 7
1956: Dartmouth 13, UNH 0
1957: Dartmouth 27, UNH 0
1960: Dartmouth 7, UNH 6
1961: Dartmouth 28, UNH 3
1964: Dartmouth 40, UNH 0
1965: Dartmouth 56, UNH 6
1968: Dartmouth 21, UNH 0
1969: Dartmouth 31, UNH 0
1972: Dartmouth 24, UNH 14
1973: UNH 10, Dartmouth 9
1976: Dartmouth 24, UNH 13
1979: Dartmouth 10, UNH 10
1980: UNH 24, Dartmouth 7
1984: UNH 34, Dartmouth 10
1985: UNH 23, Dartmouth 7
1986: UNH 66, Dartmouth 12
1987: UNH 41, Dartmouth 3
1990: Dartmouth 21, UNH 21
1992: UNH 45, Dartmouth 27
1993: UNH 14, Dartmouth 7
2000: UNH 42, Dartmouth 21
2001: UNH 42, Dartmouth 38
2002: UNH 29, Dartmouth 26
2003: UNH 42, Dartmouth 17
2004: UNH 45, Dartmouth 24
2005: UNH 49, Dartmouth 20
2006: UNH 56, Dartmouth 14
2007: UNH 52, Dartmouth 31
2008: UNH 42, Dartmouth 6
2009: UNH 44, Dartmouth 14
2014: UNH 52, Dartmouth 19
2016: Dartmouth 22, UNH 21
Series: UNH leads 19-18-2