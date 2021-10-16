If you had to pick an unsung hero in Dartmouth’s 38-21 triumph over the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, junior running back Noah Roper might be the best choice.
Roper got the start instead of senior Zack Bair, who did not play because of what Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens called “an illness.” Roper gained 118 yards on 16 carries.
“He’s been a hard-working dude from the day we got him,” Teevens said. “Tough and physical. … This was his opportunity and he made a game for himself. Reliable. Secure with the football. Made some breakaway runs. Carried people with him. It was a great opportunity for him.
“To have him go out and have a big game against a strong opponent was good for him and good for us.”
Roper entered the game with 32 yards on 12 rushing attempts this season. Bair had 335 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries in Dartmouth’s first four games. Teevens said he expects Bair to play against Columbia next weekend.
Dartmouth rushed for 280 yards in the game, and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.
“That team broke tackles, ran through tackles,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said. “We didn’t tackle the way we have tackled in four out of our five games. Disappointed in that. We pride ourselves on being a good tackling football team. We better tackle better if we want to win football games.”
Senior safety Pop Bush returned to the UNH lineup Saturday. Bush missed UNH’s last three games with an ankle injury, He recorded 17 tackles (one sack) and intercepted two passes in UNH’s first two games, and had four tackles Saturday. …
Dartmouth defensive coordinator John Lyons was Dartmouth’s head coach from 1992 to 2004. Dartmouth had a 60-68-1 record under Lyons, and won the Ivy League title in 1992 and 1996. … Dartmouth has won its last 19 non-conference games. …
Dartmouth quarterback Nick Howard has run for at least two touchdowns in each of Dartmouth’s last four games. He originally committed to South Dakota, and almost went to Cornell as a linebacker. … Dartmouth’s Jamal Cooney returned one punt for 16 yards. He entered the game leading the FCS in punt-return average (28.5). …
UNH QB Bret Edwards completed 19 of 29 passes for 116 yards. He was intercepted once. … Defensive back Noah Stansbury led UNH with 12 tackles. Linebacker Ryan Toscano, of Bedford, was next with 11.