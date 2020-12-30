Derry’s Geo Baker submitted a big game for the Rutgers basketball team in its 81-76 Big Ten win over visiting Purdue on Tuesday night.
With Scarlet Knights superstar Ron Harper Jr. sidelined by an ankle injury, Baker played 37 minutes and finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and zero turnovers.
Baker, a former Pinkerton Academy star, missed three games with a high ankle sprain earlier this season.
Rutgers, ranked 14th nationally, improved to 7-1 overall, 3-1 in the conference. The Scarlet Knights visit No. 10 Iowa on Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN2).