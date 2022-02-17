Perseverance.
That word may best describe Ashley Berube, a fifth-year center on the Central Connecticut State University basketball team.
Berube, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall, blew out her right ACL while a junior at Londonderry High. And she blew out the same ACL four games into last season. To say she overcame those obstacles would be an understatement.
Through Wednesday, Berube leads the Blue Devils in scoring (15.3) and rebounding (6.5). In addition she’s connecting on 47.2% of her shots from the floor, including 39% from 3-point range.
As a result, she’s among the Northeast Conference leaders in scoring (second) and rebounding (sixth).
“The rehab went rather quickly,” Blue Devils coach Kerri Reaves said. “She was full go in six months, which is a testament to her work ethic and desire to get back on the court.
“There really wasn’t any thought that she wouldn’t recover. She had that desire to get back on the court. I never really questioned that she wouldn’t be back.”
Berube, who led Londonderry to consecutive Division I state championships and was a Division I First Team All-Stater — then prepped at Tilton School — knew what to expect after her second operation.
“It was really difficult,” she said. “When I hurt myself, I knew I wanted to redshirt but I knew that I would be able to recover for this season.
“I knew I didn’t want to end my college career like that.”
One reason Berube was able to recover faster than expected can be traced to her parents, Randy and Shannon, each of whom is a physical therapist.
“My mom and dad helped me recover quickly,” Berube said. “I got through it in six months. The surgeon predicted eight to nine months, but it ended up only taking six.”
Berube sent videos to Reaves that indicated how fast she was recovering.
“We were in communication throughout the rehab process,” Reaves said. “By watching the videos, they showed me she would be the same type of player as before the injury.
“The determination she had to get back was stellar. As a result, she leads the conference in scoring and is among the top 10 in rebounding.”
That’s noteworthy considering Berube is playing with a knee brace.
“I’ve had to adjust to that,” Berube said. “I was super confident since I had done it before and I was super strong.”
With the exception of last season, Berube was among the NEC leaders in rebounds and blocked shots.
“I think our conference is set up so that most of our teams have a true center,” Reaves said. “She is a rim protector for us.
“She blocks shots and rebounds in the key. She works hard at being a good defender and blocking shots for us.”
While Berube is a force on offense, defense is in the forefront of her mind.
“I feel like the main thing I’ve tried to focus on has been defense,” she said. “Even in high school my main thing was blocking shots. I’ve tried to make defense a high priority over scoring.”
Reaves wasn’t inclined to disagree, but the coach noted how valuable Berube is on offense.
“She’s a constant for us in the low post,” Reaves said. “Her teammates get her the ball in the low or mid post. That’s where her bread and butter is.”
Berube added the 3-point shot to her repertoire, making her more difficult to defend.
“I think that’s a facet she’s worked on,” Reaves said. “Every year at Central, she’s added a facet to her game. The three was the last thing she had to add and she’s really worked hard at it.”
For Berube, the 3-point shot was an unknown commodity in high school.
“I didn’t shoot any threes in high school,” she said. “I developed that later on.”
Reaves began recruiting Berube early on and liked what she saw.
“We saw her play with her AAU team (the Mass. Rivals) in the summer,” Reaves said. “Somebody with her size and agility and ability to step out and score from the perimeter as well as score with her back to the basket was the type of versatility we were looking to bring into our program.”