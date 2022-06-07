CARY, N.C. — Technically, the Southern New Hampshire baseball team won two games at this year’s Division II College World Series. The problem is that both times, the team the Penmen beat was themselves.
Two days after suffering a self-inflicted opening-round defeat at the hands of Angelo State, SNHU melted down again, hitting five batters in a disastrous eighth inning on the way to a 7-3 loss to West Chester in an elimination game at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. This marks the second straight year in which coach Scott Loiseau’s team has been sent home without a victory at the double-elimination national championship tournament.
“It was tough to watch, for sure,” first baseman Michael LaRocca said of the bizarre rally that proved to be his team’s undoing. “You’re out there trying to give it your all and all my brothers were behind me trying to do the same thing. Just seeing the games slip away was tough.”
Things seemed to be going along nicely for the Penmen (46-12), who led 3-0 after five innings behind the pitching of Angus McCloskey and a vastly improved defense.
The trouble started when reliever Griffin Gilbert hit cleanup hitter Mike Ferrara with an 0-2 pitch to start the inning. He then hit the next hitter, Luke Cantwell, before being relieved by Trevor Anibal.
Anibal, of Bedford, restored order momentarily by striking out the first man he faced, but then hit the next two batters, the second driving in the tying run. That brought on the third pitcher of the inning, Conner Wagstaff, who immediately gave up a two-run single to ninth hitter Zack Miles that broke the game open.
A sacrifice fly later in the inning completed the five-run outburst that punched SNHU’s ticket home.
“I’ve never seen anything like that in all my years as a coach,” Loiseau said. “I think they got one hit.”
SNHU left five men on base, four in scoring position, during its first three at-bats against WCU starter Joe Sperone. The Rams left four over the same stretch, running themselves out of two potential rallies by getting men picked off by McCloskey.
The Penmen finally broke through in the fourth on a solo homer by Michael LaRocca, playing in only his fifth game since recovering from a broken wrist. SNHU added two more runs in the sixth on a leadoff triple by Sam Henrie, an RBI single by Nick Schwartz and an Alex Kennedy sacrifice fly and maintained the 3-0 lead into the sixth.
But that’s when things began to fall apart.
The Rams’ comeback started slowly with a solo homer by Mike Ferrara and an RBI double by John DiMucci that cut the lead to one in a seventh inning that could have been worse if not for a timely double play induced by reliever Griffin Gilbert.
The reprieve, however, was temporary as Gilbert and two subsequent relievers lost their control and began to take target practice on West Chester hitters.
“It was tough,” Loiseau said. “We made that big play there in the seventh, getting the double play in a big spot to get out of there with the lead. And then you saw what happened.”