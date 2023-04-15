unh aTHLETICS

UNH quarterback Max Brosmer drops back to pass during Friday night's spring game.

 UNH ATHLETICS

DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire football program has added to an already deep receiving corps since the end of last season.

Tomlinson

TOMLINSON

That was evident during Friday night’s Blue/White game, when wide receiver Logan Tomlinson, a graduate transfer from Wesleyan, caught four passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Tomlinson hauled in a 13-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Max Brosmer and a 4-yard TD pass from Brosmer on the game’s final play.