DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire football program has added to an already deep receiving corps since the end of last season.
That was evident during Friday night’s Blue/White game, when wide receiver Logan Tomlinson, a graduate transfer from Wesleyan, caught four passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Tomlinson hauled in a 13-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Max Brosmer and a 4-yard TD pass from Brosmer on the game’s final play.
Tomlinson was a quarterback coming out of high school, but switched to receiver after two seasons at Wesleyan. He had 59 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 seasons, and caught 72 passes for 979 yards and 10 TDs last year.
He attended Manchester (Connecticut) High School, graduated from Wesleyan in December and enrolled at UNH in January.
“He was a man amongst boys at that level (Division III),” UNH coach Rick Santos said. “He was someone who could high-point the football — that was evident. He had really elite body control when the ball was in the air. Very strong at the reception point. … He can catch it in traffic and I think he’s a technician in his route-running ability.
“He’s integrated himself very fast and efficiently into this offense right now and proven that he can be a starting X (split end) for us.”
Tomlinson didn’t play as a freshman at Wesleyan, and COVID disrupted his sophomore season. He switched to receiver before his junior year, and has two years of athletic eligibility remaining.
Tomlinson said he’s friends with UNH offensive lineman Aidan Michaud, who told the UNH staff that Tomlinson might be a good fit in Durham.
“When I entered the (transfer) portal, he reached out and said, ‘I love it up here at UNH. I think it would be a great spot for you.’ He told coach Scott (offensive coordinator Brian Scott) about me and that’s how I got the recruiting started.”
Joey Corcoran, D.J. Linkins, Heron Maurisseau and Caleb Burke are among UNH’s other wide receivers. Corcoran led the team in receptions (56) and receiving yards (670) last year. Maurisseau had a team-high six TD catches.
Tomlinson, who’s listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, also had offers from Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Robert Morris and Stonehill.
“I knew I wanted to play in the CAA, I thought that would be a good spot for me,” Tomlinson said. “Went on my visits. I think I clicked most here with the players, with the staff. I heard a lot of good things about the coaching staff. I just felt it was someplace I could enjoy myself and see myself succeeding.
“This is my first real spring ball because at Division III we don’t have that and it’s been awesome. The way they’ve accepted me, brought me into their culture. … I’m very fortunate to be here.”
Senior Charles Briscoe received the Todd Walker Teammate Award on Friday. Walker was a UNH player who died in 2011 when he was walking a woman home and was shot while attempting to stop a robbery.
Briscoe played primarily wide receiver and on special teams during his first three years with the Wildcats. He moved to defensive back when injuries thinned that position during the FCS playoffs last season and is now playing defensive back full time.
Brosmer will serve as one of five team captains for the 2023 season. The others are senior running back Dylan Laube, senior center Osho Omoyeni, senior safety Max Oxendine and senior linebacker Bryce Shaw. Santos announced the captains before Friday’s game.
UNH will open the 2023 season at Stonehill on Saturday, Sept. 2 (1 p.m.)