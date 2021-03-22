One of the most successful seasons in Rutgers basketball history came to a close on Sunday night in Indianapolis, where the 10-seeded Scarlet Knights fell to No. 2 seed Houston in a 63-60 loss in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
It concludes a campaign that featured Rutgers’ first March Madness appearance in 30 years, its first NCAA Tournament win in 38 years and its second consecutive winning record, a feat it had not achieved in 30 years.
The offseason the Scarlet Knights now enter is as fascinating as its season was successful.
Who will stay, who will go?
Every player on the roster has the option to return next season after the NCAA issued a blanket waiver on eligibility prior to the season, and head coach Steve Pikiell said Sunday that he would welcome everyone back.
“I love this group. I wanted to coach them forever,” he said. “I told all of them they could all come back. I’d be the happiest coach in America.”
It took less than an hour after that comment for the first domino to fall as senior guard Jacob Young hinted his Rutgers career was over with a pair of social media posts, and he may not the only one who chooses not to return.
Senior guard Geo Baker, of Derry, said in his postgame press conference he had not given the decision any thought, but most signs point to him moving on.
Baker is a vocal critic of the NCAA, most recently starting the #NotNCAAProperty hashtag days before the NCAA Tournament began. He has already played four years of college basketball — and attended four years of college classes — so a professional career can be an attractive option.
On the other hand, Baker gave an interesting answer on Sunday night while still wrapped in the emotions of the devastating loss that leaves the door cracked for a return.
“I’ve always wanted my legacy to be a winner,” he said. “I don’t really know where that stands right now, to be honest with you. That is just what I always felt like I am, a winner. That is just what I want to be known for.”