Gradey Dick recorded 20 points, six rebounds and five steals to lead No. 8 Kansas to an 84-62 victory over No. 14 Indiana in nonconference action on Saturday at Lawrence, Kansas. Dick made four of five 3-point shots and was eight of 12 overall as the Jayhawks (10-1) won their fourth consecutive game.
Houston 69, Virginia 61: Jarace Walker tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists as No. 5 Houston handed No. 2 Virginia its first loss, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Gonzaga 100, Alabama 90: Drew Timme had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead six Bulldogs in double figures as No. 15 Gonzaga defeated No. 4 Alabama in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham, Alabama.
Miami 91, St. Francis 76: Isaiah Wong had 22 points, a career-high 10 assists and five rebounds to lead 25th-ranked Miami past visiting St. Francis of Pennsylvania.
Providence 71, Seton Hall 67: Ed Croswell scored a season-high 21 points and keyed a late 9-0 run to lift visiting Providence College over Seton Hall in both teams’ Big East opener Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.
Croswell’s three-point play tied the game at 57 and launched the decisive run for Providence (9-3, 1-0 Big East), which also got a career-high 24 points from Bryce Hopkins.
Rutgers 81, Wake Forest 57: Cam Spencer scored 15 points and did not miss a shot as host Rutgers took control early and pulled away in the second half for a victory over Wake Forest at Piscataway, New Jersey.
St. John’s 93, Florida State 79: Joel Soriano scored a career-high 23 points amid his 22nd career double-double as St. John’s withstood Florida State’s 3-point barrage in Sunrise, Florida.