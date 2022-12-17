Gradey Dick recorded 20 points, six rebounds and five steals to lead No. 8 Kansas to an 84-62 victory over No. 14 Indiana in nonconference action on Saturday at Lawrence, Kansas. Dick made four of five 3-point shots and was eight of 12 overall as the Jayhawks (10-1) won their fourth consecutive game.

Houston 69, Virginia 61: Jarace Walker tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists as No. 5 Houston handed No. 2 Virginia its first loss, in Charlottesville, Virginia.