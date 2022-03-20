Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and Duke overcame a five-point deficit in the last five minutes to defeat Michigan State 85-76 and extend coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s second round Sunday at Greenville, S.C.
The Blue Devils appeared in trouble after Michigan State produced a 13-2 rally, but they converted on offense down the stretch to give Krzyzewski his 1,200th collegiate coaching victory. Duke closed the game on a 13-2 run.
Second-seeded Duke (30-6) will meet Notre Dame or Texas Tech in the West Region semifinals Thursday night in San Francisco.
Mark Williams, Jeremy Roach and Wendell Moore Jr. each scored 15 points and Trevor Keels added 12 points for Duke. Krzyzewski is 1,200-367 counting his years at Army and Duke.
Gabe Brown’s 18 points, Marcus Bingham Jr.’s 16 and Tyson Walker’s 13 paced seventh-seeded Michigan State (23-13).
It was the most frequent coaching matchup in NCAA tournament history, with Krzyzewski leading the Blue Devils against Michigan State and Tom Izzo for the seventh time.
Duke retook the lead on Banchero’s basket with 2:05 to play after Michigan State held a five-point edge less than three minutes earlier.
After a Michigan State miss, Roach’s 3-pointer gave the Blue Devils a 78-74 edge. Moore’s steal on Michigan State’s next possession led to him hitting two free throws, and the Spartans couldn’t get within four the rest of the way.
Duke was in front by nine early in the second half, but the Spartans drew within 63-61 with less than 8 1/2 minutes to play.
At that point, Blue Devils starting guard AJ Griffin departed with an apparent ankle injury, but returned a few minutes later. The Spartans pulled even at 65-65 on two A.J. Hoggard free throws at the 6:09 mark.
Tyson Walker’s 3 gave the Spartans the lead and Bingham followed with two free throws to make it 70-65 with 5:10 left.
Duke was up 39-35 at halftime despite Michigan State’s 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers.
Williams posted 12 first-half points and Banchero had 10, helping counter Brown’s 14.
Michigan State missed 11 shots in a row that was part of a six-minute scoreless stretch while falling into a 21-16 hole. But later the Spartans connected on seven straight shots, including five 3s, to pull even.
Villanova 71, Ohio State 61: Collin Gillespie scored 20 points to lift second-seeded Villanova to a win over seventh-seeded Ohio State in the second round of the South Region in Pittsburgh.
Jermaine Samuels added 17 points, Eric Dixon contributed 13 and Caleb Daniels had 11 for the Wildcats (28-7), who will face 11th-seeded Michigan in the Sweet 16.
“They had a stretch where they were hitting shot after shot, and we just said ‘Attitude,’” Gillespie said. “We stuck together, came together and just told each other let’s get this next stop and try to make the next play.”
Villanova has won seven in a row overall and 12 of its last 13 games.
Malaki Branham scored 23 points and E.J. Liddell added 17 for the Buckeyes (20-12).
Gillespie scored 10 points in a row as Villanova surged to a 17-7 lead with 12:25 remaining in the first half.
Although Ohio State missed 11 of its first 16 shots, it faced only a six-point deficit at 21-15 with 9:21 left.
The Buckeyes closed within 27-22 before Villanova scored six straight points, including a nifty layup by Samuels.
Liddell banked in a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and Ohio State cut the deficit to nine just before halftime.
Daniels was fouled 1.4 seconds before the buzzer sounded, and he hit both shots to give the Wildcats a 39-28 lead heading into halftime. Gillespie paced them with 12 points.
Villanova quickly moved ahead 44-29 early in the second half after a jump hook and a 3-pointer from Dixon.
Zed Key gave the Buckeyes a lift off the bench and made one of two free throws with 10:03 remaining as they trailed 55-46. On their next possession, Branham hit a trey and the deficit was six.
Branham soon hit a difficult bank shot and Ohio State pulled within 57-53 with 7:51 to go.
Justin Moore responded with a clutch 3-pointer for the Wildcats.
Jamari Wheeler made a trey from the wing and the Buckeyes trailed 60-58 with 5:41 remaining.
Villanova tightened defensively and took a 64-59 advantage with 3:55 left.
Dixon then hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 1:38 left for an eight-point lead.
Houston 68, Illinois 53: Taze Moore scored a game-high 21 points as fifth-seeded Houston used a late run to pull away for a 68-53 win over fourth-seeded Illinois on Sunday in a South Region second-round game in Pittsburgh.
Jamal Shead added 18 points for the Cougars (31-5), who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season. They will face the winner of the Arizona-TCU clash.
After the win, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson took his shirt off to celebrate with his team.
“You know, he’s an emotional coach,” Shead said. “When we win and we’re happy, he shows it sometimes, too. I’m so happy to play for him. It’s a joy to play for him. We love each other so much that when those emotions are high, we got to let ‘em out.”
Kyler Edwards contributed 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for Houston, which won despite making just 42.4% of its shots from the field. But the Cougars earned a 39-33 advantage in rebounds and converted 17 Illinois turnovers into 20 points.
Kofi Cockburn collected 19 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Illini (23-10) in what might be the final game of his college career. Illinois canned just 17 of 50 attempts, hitting only 6 of 25 from the 3-point line.
However, the Illini still trailed by just 54-49 after Alfonso Plummer’s four-point play with 4:52 left before Houston took control with an 11-0 run. Shead started the burst with a jumper and finished it with two foul shots to make it 65-49 with 2:28 remaining.
Neither team lit it up offensively to start the contest. The clubs were tied at 5-5 at 6 1/2 minutes into the game as Houston and Illinois exchanged bricks. But the Cougars were the first to get some rhythm on offense.
After Cockburn made a layup with 12:45 remaining, the Cougars embarked on an 18-4 burst. Moore converted a layup with 5:34 left to give Houston a 23-11 lead.
But the Fighting Illini spent the half’s remainder clawing their way back into contention. Luke Goode came off the bench to can a couple of 3-pointers and Trent Frazier sank one as time expired, slashing the Houston advantage to 30-26 at intermission.
Both teams shot 36 percent, but the difference was the Cougars scored 12 points off turnovers as opposed to five for Illinois.