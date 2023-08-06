Brennen Oxford

Oyster River High School grad Brennen Oxford delivers a pitch while playing for Florida State University this past spring.

 FLORIDA STATE athletics

Brennen Oxford would not be pitching — and certainly not at the NCAA Division I level and in the most competitive summer league in the country — if not for Jamie Shevchik.

Oxford, a Durham resident, felt he was done with baseball. He called Shevchik, his coach from the previous summer at Brewster of the Cape Cod Baseball League, to tell him he wouldn’t return.