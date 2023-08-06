Brennen Oxford would not be pitching — and certainly not at the NCAA Division I level and in the most competitive summer league in the country — if not for Jamie Shevchik.
Oxford, a Durham resident, felt he was done with baseball. He called Shevchik, his coach from the previous summer at Brewster of the Cape Cod Baseball League, to tell him he wouldn’t return.
“I just told him that I was pretty much burnt out,” Oxford said. “I didn’t like pitching. It wasn’t really going the way I wanted it to and I had my degree. He was like, ‘Well, that’s all good and well, but in 30 years, are you going to look back and say that was fun or be upset that you didn’t play the last year or two that you had?’
“I guess he had a point there.”
Then Oxford went out and proved Shevchik’s point. He was a CCBL All-Star last summer, and has pitched in for the Whitecaps this summer as well.
Oxford carried a 1-0 record into the league playoffs, which started last Friday with Brewster playing Yarmouth-Dennis in a best-of-three first-round series. He joined Brewster in late June after starting the summer working construction.
“This is the third year I’ve come to Brewster and it’s usually pretty successful — personally and from the team’s standpoint,” Oxford said. “It’s been sort of a happy reminder of what baseball’s like when it’s fun.”
This summer has capped a whirlwind last few years for the left-hander from Oyster River High School, where he was both the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year and an All-American.
When he made that phone call to Shevchik, Oxford had played four seasons at Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference and had already entered the transfer portal.
Initially, he didn’t receive much interest from other colleges.
Then Oxford took Shevchik’s advice and played his second summer with Brewster, where he starred in 2022. He posted a 2-0 record and 0.44 ERA with 23 strikeouts and nine walks over 20⅓ relief innings for the Whitecaps last summer.
“I ended up having probably the best two months of pitching in a long time,” Oxford said of his season with the Whitecaps last summer. “It was a breath of fresh air to have success and, as the success showed throughout the summer, I was able to get recruited by more schools.
“I think the amount of fun you have is pretty correlated to the amount of success you have.”
A second year of Cape league success brought attention from Florida State University, where he ultimately transferred to get his master’s degree in entrepreneurship and used his final two seasons of eligibility. He went 1-1 with a 5.62 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 32 innings and 29 appearances for Florida State this past spring. The Seminoles went 23-31 overall.
The spring season represented a new start for Oxford.
“I guess I learned a different way of going about things since I was in the same program for four years prior,” Oxford said. “Switching up to a different program, I saw how (Seminoles) coach (Link) Jarrett went about his practices and formats of how he plays, how he coaches the game. Personally, I found more success towards the end of the year as I believed in myself more and tried to enjoy every game.”
This summer with the Whitecaps, Oxford said he has focused on throwing harder, adding another pitch to his arsenal and being consistent. Improving all of those areas will give him the best chance to achieve his goal to play after college, he said.