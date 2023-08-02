UNH football practice
UNH head coach Rick Santos huddles with his players during the first day of football practice in Durham on Wednesday.

DURHAM — Here’s one thing we learned Wednesday when the University of New Hampshire football team opened practice for the 2023 season: The UNH offense won’t have as much experience as we thought.

Here’s why: It appears unlikely that wide receiver Heron Maurisseau and offensive lineman David Perry will be with the team this season. Both were significant contributors last season, but neither was at practice Wednesday.