KEENE — Senior Holden White (4 hits, 2 runs, RBI) set a new program record with four doubles and Luke Broadhurst drove in five runs Tuesday as the Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team defeated Keene State, 19- 3, in a Little East Conference game ended after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Warriors (16-2 overall, 9-0 league), ranked No.1 in the New England coaches poll released Tuesday, had 21 hits, including eight for extra-bases, off of six pitchers.
Broadhurst finished with three hits with a pair of 2- run singles in the first and fifth innings. In the fifth inning, ECSU sent 14 batters to the plate, scoring nine runs on six hits and four walks.
Thomas Acevedo ( solo shot) added his first career home run in the sixth inning while freshman Chris Malcom had an RBI single in the sixth for his first collegiate RBI. Also, Jason Clairborn (2 hits, 3 runs) reached base safely four times, John Mesgano added two hits with two RBI and two runs scored and Owen Marica finished with three hits, three runs scored and two RBI.
John Parker threw two innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win on the mound.
Freshman Cole Lalli, who started for the 2019 CIAC Class S state title team at Coventry High, threw an inning of relief in his varsity debut, striking out the side in the sixth while allowing a hit with one walk.
Eastern hosts Keene State today in a non- conference game at 4 p. m. SOFTBALL Stoker throws no-no MANSFIELD — Carley Stoker pitched the 39th no- hitter in program history in the opening game as ECSU swept a non-conference doubleheader from Keene State, 9- 0 and 5- 0, at Clyde Washburne Field.
Stoker (9-0) faced two batters over the minimum in Game 1, walking two batters in recording her sixth career shutout and lowered her ERA to 1.95 for the Warriors (18-0).
It was the first no- hitter by an ESCU pitcher since Molly Rathbun in 2012. Rathbun, a 4- time All- America, had nine career no hitters, three in 2012.
Brooke Matyasovsky (9-0) spun a 4- hitter in Game 2, striking out three with three walks.
Cassie Woods extended her hitting streak to 18 games. Batting leadoff, she went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI in the opener and opened the nigtcap with a single while reaching base safely three times with two runs scored.
Sarah Remillard went 3- for- 6 in the twinbill with three RBI, a run scored and her first career home run in the third inning of the opener.
Alexis Tyrrell (2 RBI) and Carolyn Biel each had two hits while Julia SanGiovanni was hit by a pitch in both games for a record 27th time in her career.
SanGiovanni also extended her on-base streak to 17 games.
Eastern visits Western Connecticut in a Little East doubleheader Tuesday at 4 p. m.
MEN'S LACROSSE Warriors edged DANBURY — Tyler Stein had a goal and two assists while Camden Brown finished with two goals and Zacharie Appolon had two assists for ECSU in a 9-7 Little East Conference loss to Western Connecticut.
After Brown scored his 11th goal of the season to pull the Warriors ( 4- 3 overall, 1- 2 league) within 8- 7 with 2: 07 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Colonials (2-1, 2-1) secured the win after Eric Caldwell scored his fourth and final goal off a turnover with 1: 06 left.
Jack Farrell had nine saves for the Warriors, who host New England College in a non- conference match Friday at 3 p. m.
