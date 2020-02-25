I’M SAYING there’s a chance.
The UNH hockey team can make the eight-team Hockey East playoffs. Yes, the Wildcats are currently in ninth place, one spot and two points outside the still-muddy playoff picture. Yes, the ‘Cats have been erratic.
But I’m saying they can overtake Providence College in the standings. The Wildcats have four regular-season games remaining: a pair of home-and-homes with UMass Lowell and Boston College. PC, which currently shares eighth place with Northeastern, has two games remaining, both against surging Maine. One is at home on Saturday, the other in Orono next Friday, March 6.
Aside from their goaltending, the Friars are playing poorly — which is head- scratching considering their string of six straight NCAA tourney appearances and their propensity for peaking as the calendar heads toward March. Their 5-1 domination at UNH on Jan. 18 has been their only noteworthy victory since they beat Cornell in a shootout at the Las Vegas holiday tournament.
Providence will be playing a Maine team that has lost to a grand total of one team (UConn, twice) since Dec. 10. Black Bears goalie Jeremy Swayman is showing why the Boston Bruins took him in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL draft.
The Wildcats will have their hands full with the River Hawks this weekend and the high-flying Eagles next weekend. But we may have a better idea of UNH’s fate come Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. as we drive home from the Whittemore Center. At the very least, UNH’s to-do list for the final weekend will be clearer.
Northeastern, by the way, has four games remaining, including two against last-place Vermont. That’s why UNH’s focus will be on Providence and not the Huskies.
Note: We’re sending our hockey guy, Alex Hall, to Lowell on Friday night and Durham on Saturday. Check out UnionLeader.com for his game stories those nights.
Kimball Union Academy out to make history
Kimball Union Academy in Meriden has a chance to do what no other hockey team in the history of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) has done: win a fourth straight title.
Head coach Tim Whitehead’s Wildcats are 25-6-2 heading into the Lakes Region playoffs starting Friday. They are the three-time defending champs, having beaten Salisbury (Conn.) School in 2019, 2018 and The Rivers School (Weston, Mass.) in 2017.
Only Salisbury (2013, 2014, 2015) has matched that three-peat.
KUA has five Division I commits and a few others will likely commit soon or next season. The five are: goalie Zak Brice (Arizona State), defenseman Luca Fantilli (Michigan), defenseman Nic Bernardo (Brown), forward Tomas Mazura (Providence College) and forward Sullivan Mack (Cornell).
Tip of the ball cap to KUA assistant coach Matt Underhill, a former Cornell Big Red star goalie, for that info. Pass Go and collect $200 if remember any of Underhill’s four games with the (AHL) Manchester Monarchs in 2003-04 — the same year he played in his one NHL game, March 7, with the Chicago Blackhawks against the Edmonton Oilers. He lost, 4-3, in overtime. Jarrett Stoll got him at the 44-second mark.
Notes from the rinks
Speaking of Monarchs, we found it interesting that the three Kings who combined on the Stanley Cup-winning goal in 2014 were traded within 14 days. Alec Martinez, Tyler Toffoli and Kyle Clifford all skated on Elm Street once upon a time. ...
Speaking of the AHL, did you see that San Antonio is losing its AHL team? The Vegas Golden Knights bought the franchise and plan to move it to the Las Vegas area.
We feel your pain, San Antonio. At least we have big-time college hockey ...
Two more fun facts about Ralph Cox, who we featured here last week:
• His last meaningful game in a UNH uniform came in the 1979 NCAA semifinals in Detroit. The winning team? Herb Brooks’ Minnesota Gophers, by a score of 4-3. Brooks and company went on to beat North Dakota for his third national title. I say “meaningful” because those were the days of NCAA consolation games and Cox and company then lost to the East’s other representative, Dartmouth, 7-3.
• Cox didn’t win the Hobey Baker Award because it wasn’t awarded until 1981. The first winner was Minnesota’s Neal Broten — a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team.