GOOD morning! Time to empty the notebook before the world of sports explodes again with all its might: high schools, colleges, baseball pennant races/playoffs, the NFL and soon enough, the NHL and NBA and college hockey and hoops.
• Week Zero in college football notwithstanding, this is soccer weekend. UNH actually opens before the weekend, tonight (8:15) at Virginia Commonwealth. The Wildcats’ home opener is Sunday at 5 p.m. against Boston University.
It’s not news that UNH is good again, ranked 23rd nationally by the United Soccer Coaches. Marc Hubbard, in his ninth season at the helm, has recruited players from Germany, Spain, Italy, France, England, Ireland, Brazil, Greece, South Korea, Chile, the Netherlands, Quebec and the U.S. Not to be out-recruited on his home turf, Hubbard has plucked six players from New Hampshire, too.
And they’re all fluent in the common language of soccer.
What would constitute big news: If the ‘Cats could advance a bit deeper in the NCAA tournament. They are regulars to the Big Dance — UNH has played in a second- round game in each of the last four seasons — but has never advanced past the round of 16.
Hubbard’s estimable goal every year is to win it all. UNH plays a national schedule this season, the kind that will help toughen a team for when the weather cools and games matter most.
The quest begins tonight at VCU.
• On the high school soccer front, Nashua South’s boys will look to do something that no team has done in 20 years: win a third straight Division I crown. Not since Exeter ruled from 2001-03 has a Division I boys team won three straight. Manchester Central won two in a row in 2011-12.
In a rematch of last season’s wildly exciting state quarterfinal, coach Tom Bellen’s Panthers open with a road visit to Manchester Memorial on Friday night (7 p.m.). Should be a good one.
• On to football. Don’t automatically show up on a Friday night for a Central or Memorial home game. Both the Little Green and Crusaders will divide their home games between Friday nights and Saturday afternoons. Central will host two on Fridays at 7 p.m. and two on Saturdays at 2 p.m. Memorial will host two on Fridays at 7 p.m. and two on Saturdays at 1 p.m. We’ll see how that affects attendance.
Once again, you’re going to have to wait until Thanksgiving Day to watch a meeting, albeit exhibition, of the city’s Division I teams.
• Some things stay the same, though. The Union Leader Power Poll, which started in 2008, will return for another year. The same seven media folks will serve as voters. We’ll do our best. The preseason poll will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 30, and subsequent polls will run weekly on Tuesdays though the Division I championship game.
• R.I.P., Maxie Baughan, who took his studies seriously at Georgia Tech. According to a story on his recent death, Baughan attended classes six days a week, including Saturday mornings during the fall, then played in 1 p.m. games.
• How did UMass football get trapped in space? New Mexico State AND New Mexico on the schedule? The answer, of course, is the almighty dollar. Oh, and somehow the Minutemen’s opener on Saturday (Week Zero!) at New Mexico State is the ESPN prime time matchup.
When the folks in Amherst, Mass., sold their souls and went Division I (FBS), did they know it would be this weird? And bad? The Minutemen haven’t had a winning season since 2010, when they played in the FCS. UMass finished 6-5 that year, including the loss to UNH at Gillette Stadium.
• All these stories about the Red Sox’s tough schedule down the stretch do not take into account that some teams may have already clinched a playoff spot and will have nothing to play for when they face the Sox. (See Orioles).
• Here in Manchester, we’re approaching our eighth hockey season without an AHL team. Up Route 3A in Hooksett, however, the New Hampshire Mountain Kings of the North American Hockey League will skate at Tri-Town Arena and offer a chance to see Division I college prospects before they star in college. The Mountain Kings have scheduled preseason scrimmages for Aug. 26 (4:50 p.m.) and Sept. 1 (11:30 a.m.) at Tri-Town, both free and open to the public.
• And speaking of the Monarchs, sort of, happy retirement to Jonathan Bernier, who won 54 games while tending goal for coach Mark Morris in the big arena on Elm Street.