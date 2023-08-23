UNH men's soccer

UNH’s Yannick Bright, of Milan, Italy, battles for possession during season-opening action against Boston University last August. Bright is on the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch List.

 CHINA WONG/UNH ATHLETICS

GOOD morning! Time to empty the notebook before the world of sports explodes again with all its might: high schools, colleges, baseball pennant races/playoffs, the NFL and soon enough, the NHL and NBA and college hockey and hoops.

• Week Zero in college football notwithstanding, this is soccer weekend. UNH actually opens before the weekend, tonight (8:15) at Virginia Commonwealth. The Wildcats’ home opener is Sunday at 5 p.m. against Boston University.