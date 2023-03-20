GOOD MORNING! How’s your bracket? Mine is still perfect.
Oh, you say college basketball does brackets, too? Sorry, but I’m focused on the ice skating, with sticks, that will go down in the SNHU Arena starting Thursday afternoon and continuing with the regional final on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Yep, we’ve been waiting for this for a while, specifically since the last NCAA hockey regional here four years ago when Cale Makar and UMass rolled Harvard and Notre Dame by a combined 8-0 on their way to the NCAA final.
Here goes nothing: I like Boston University to beat Western Michigan in Thursday’s matinee, especially if goalie Drew Comesso (Chicago Blackhawks draftee) plays like he did against Providence and Merrimack in the Hockey East tournament.
I’m not so sure about the Cornell-Denver nightcap. If the Big Red skate with discipline, like they did for the first two periods of the January game at Dartmouth, they have a great chance. But if Cornell runs around like it did in the third period of that game, when it darn-near blew a 3-0 lead, the defending NCAA champs will advance.
More on the regional through the week, including tomorrow’s column by Roger Brown.
• To the hoops, for a few moments. I’m chuckling at the so-called experts exclaiming, “I told you so” about Princeton in the Sweet 16.
Often, the Ivy League champs are dominant within conference play, leading predictors to pick them in early-round NCAA games. But this was not one of those years. Dartmouth, for instance, took Princeton to overtime on the road, then beat the Tigers in Hanover. Wonder if either Ryan Cornish, who dropped 31 points on them in New Jersey, or Dame Adelekun, who scored 25 on them in Hanover, was thinking at the time that they were doing that against a Sweet 16 team?
What I do know is the Princeton guys will be in class on Monday morning.
• So not only is Bill Herrion gone at UNH, but some of the Wildcats’ best players are in the transfer portal. For better or worse, that’s the new world order in college basketball and I don’t think the NCAA is planning to change its transfer rules. Bottom line: Buy the team’s yearbook every September.
• Goodbye, Ed Cooley, and good luck at Georgetown. It’s a very sad day for PC Friar faithful.
• Tip of the cap to Northern Essex Community College (Haverhill, Mass.), with a Granite State flavor, for finishing fifth in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Men’s Basketball Championship in Herkimer, New York. Among the New Hampshire players on the roster were Ashton and Kyle Ventola of Danville, and Ryan Pacy and John Powers of Salem.
Ditto for Great Bay CC (Portsmouth), which reached the semifinals of the USCAA Division 2 Small College National Championship. Dover’s Kingsley Breen scored 22 points to lead the team in its final game, a loss to Miami (Ohio)-Hamilton.
• Back to the hockey regionals. The sentimental choice, Scott Borek’s Merrimack Warriors, have a brutally tough draw in Bridgeport, Connecticut. First up, there’s Quinnipiac, which cruised to another ECAC regular-season title under Bedford’s Rand Pecknold. The winner of that one gets the winner of Harvard-Ohio State.
• Caroline Harvey had the weekend of her 19-year-old life.
Harvey, a former Salem and Pelham resident, scored the overtime winner in Wisconsin’s semifinal victory over Minnesota in the NCAA women’s Frozen Four. A freshman defender, she collected a cross-ice pass from the left wing sideboards and wristed one home.
In Sunday’s final, she played a solid defense for the Badgers in their 1-0 upset triumph over Ohio State in the final. Harvey, a U.S. Olympian, also factored into the only goal, a first-period tally by Kirsten Simms, by dumping the puck into the zone and letting the Badgers’ forecheckers go to work.
The NCAA crown was the seventh under coach Mark Johnson, of Miracle on Ice fame.
• Merrimack, N.H.’s Dave Flint, who once again guided the Northeastern women to the Hockey East crown and the Frozen Four, was named Division I women’s coach of the year for a second time.
• Michael Kesselring, a defenseman from New Hampton, played four NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes before being sent down last week to Tucson of the AHL. He was acquired on March 2 from the Edmonton organization, where he scored 13 goals in 49 games this season with the Oilers’ AHL team in Bakersfield, California. Kesselring played two years at Northeastern.
• Remember Mark Morris? Well, the former Manchester Monarchs (AHL) coach is officially retired after his latest (and second) gig at Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York.
Morris, who turns 65 in 10 days, coached hockey in five decades. His stops included St. Lawrence (twice), Clarkson, the Monarchs for eight years (2006-14), the Florida Panthers (as an assistant) and the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.
Morris never won a Calder Cup in Manchester, but he sent plenty of great players on to Los Angeles, where they won Stanley Cups.
• Speaking of Kings, we have a new group of them headed to Hooksett next hockey season.
The New Hampshire Mountain Kings, as they will be called, will play in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and will use Tri-Town Arena as their home. The team is owned by the New Hampshire Hockey Club, owned and operated by Concord’s Chris Brown.
The Mountain Kings will be part of a nine-team East Division that also includes clubs in: Danbury, Connecticut; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Lewiston, Maine; Odenton, Maryland; Middletown, New Jersey; Attleboro, Mass.; Sewell, New Jersey, and Fairport, New York.
The NAHL is a development league for future college (mostly Division I) players. The league’s website lists each team’s commits, including a whopping 16 — including UNH commit Connor Deturris — from Janesville (Wisconsin) of its Midwest Division.
So that means future Mountain Kings playing at Tri-Town Arena will be hoping to someday play in an NCAA regional — at SNHU Arena, maybe.