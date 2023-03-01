BRUSHING the snow off the notebook and knocking down a pyramid of pucks for an all-hockey column ...
Well, here we are at the end of college hockey’s regular season. Always goes too fast.
UNH finishes tonight at home with a chance to build more momentum heading into the Hockey East tournament. The tournament this year demands no slip-ups because every round is a one-and-done.
The first round, featuring the bottom six teams, is set for next Wednesday night. That means three of the league’s 11 teams will be turning in their uniforms at about 9:30 p.m. that night. Cruel, yes, but that’s the deal.
Will UNH be one of them?
Depending on their game tonight, combined with other weekend results, the Wildcats will finish either ninth or 10th and will visit either No. 7 or No. 8, which will be either Maine, Providence College or Boston College. UNH has tied Maine twice (then won two shootouts), has beaten and tied PC, and played BC very tough back in October.
I said before and I’ll say it again: UNH has a chance to not only survive the first-round game, but survive multiple rounds. And I said that before freshman goalie Tyler Muszelik began his run of excellence, showing everyone what the Florida Panthers saw when they drafted him in the sixth round of last year’s NHL Draft.
Over the first 26 games, Muszelik went start-to-finish in only six games while backing up senior David Fessenden, who has been solid. Then Muszelik became Mr. February, going 2-0-1, with the tie being that notable 0-0 shootout victory over Maine when he stood on his head in regulation, overtime and then the shootout.
And he has looked quite comfortable. Credit coach Mike Souza, who had the foresight (and luxury) of bringing the 18-year-old along slowly. And credit Muszelik, who describes himself on the UNH hockey website as “easygoing.”
“A lot of expectations on the young man,” said Souza during his weekly news conference this week. “Coming out of the national program. He’s a true freshman. ... I don’t believe there are any other true freshmen in college hockey. It’s a huge jump. Physically, emotionally, the ups and downs. Managing those expectations.
“So we’ve tried to put him in situations to thrive,” said Souza. “He’s embraced it. He’s come every day to work and not worried about results. Just try to be better today than yesterday. He’s been a warrior for that attitude. He’s a remarkable young man to be around. Positive, competitive, very athletic.
“I think he has a real bright future with us. We’re super excited about him moving forward.”
It’s Muszelik’s turn to play, but Souza was noncommittal about his netminder tonight — never mind next Wednesday. Wildcats fans, though, can certainly hope Mr. February evolves into Mr. March. He’s certainly trending that way. We know goalies can steal a win from time to time.
“We’ve seen over the last month maybe what Tyler was hoping to see from himself earlier in the year,” said Souza.
Around the rinks ...
• The SNHU Arena goes hockey-free for all but four days this year, but those four days are coming up. First we have the four NHIAA state finals on Saturday, March 11. The following Saturday, March 18, features the Battle of the Badges, police vs. fire, benefitting Dartmouth Health Children’s and the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD). Then, on Thursday, March 23 and Saturday, March 25, we have the NCAA Northeast Regional.
• Had to tweak today’s trivia question on the fly after the somewhat sad news about Jonathan Quick’s trade to the Blue Jackets. Watching Andy Andreoff playing for the Islanders against the Bruins the other day, I was reminded of how many former Manchester Monarchs (AHL) are drawing NHL paychecks. So the question is, “Name the NHL teams with more than one former Monarch?” Answer at end of column.
• Green Acres Elementary School (and Boston College) product Zach Sanford is back in The National. He logged over 12 minutes of ice time Tuesday night in the Nashville Predators’ loss to the Penguins. Take a bow, Tim Schaller, Sanford’s teammate in Milwaukee (AHL), who made it his mission to get Sanford back up.
• I take back my thought that Merrimack may have peaked in December. Scott Borek’s Warriors showed me something by sweeping Boston U. and UMass Lowell over their last two weekends. But, hey, I came to that conclusion after watching them up close and personal in Dartmouth’s New Year’s Eve tournament, where they struggled mightily.
• I do stand by my thoughts about Hockey East in general. If the season were to end today, based on PairWise rankings, nobody except BU would go to the 16-team NCAAs. Northeastern and Merrimack are tied for 17th.
• Merrimack, N.H.’s Dave Flint is once again the Hockey East women’s hockey coach of the Year. Wednesday’s announcement makes that five COY honors for Flint. The Huskies, who have 31 wins this year, earned the top seed for the league tournament and hosted Boston College in a semifinal last night.
• Former Pelham and Salem resident Caroline Harvey, who plays defense for the University of Wisconsin, on Wednesday was named the WCHA Rookie of the Year. She has accumulated 11 goals and 24 assists and is a plus-36 for the Badgers (25-9-2).
— Answer to question: You may have watched one of those multi-Monarchs teams on Tuesday night from your couch: Tyler Toffoli and Trevor Lewis of the Calgary Flames. The other one is Vegas, with defensemen Brayden McNabb and Alec Martinez. McNabb who skated in 14 games in the Queen City in 2013-14.