UNH celeb

More scenes like this -- UNH players celebrating a goal -- are needed if the Wildcats are to get back in the mix.

 JESS SPEECHLEY

WE’LL LEARN a bit about the UNH hockey team on Friday night between the hours of 7 and 9:30 p.m. That’s when the Wildcats will host UMass at the Whittemore Center in a battle of teams on losing streak.

UMass has lost five in a row, its longest such streak since coach Greg Carvel’s second season (2017-18). UNH has lost six in a row and hasn’t won a game since Oct. 21.