WE’LL LEARN a bit about the UNH hockey team on Friday night between the hours of 7 and 9:30 p.m. That’s when the Wildcats will host UMass at the Whittemore Center in a battle of teams on losing streak.
UMass has lost five in a row, its longest such streak since coach Greg Carvel’s second season (2017-18). UNH has lost six in a row and hasn’t won a game since Oct. 21.
These may not be the Minutemen who played in two straight NCAA championships, winning one, but they’re still formidable. Their losses have been to Merrimack, Providence College and Boston U. — all of whom crack the top 15 in the latest USCHO.com poll. And they themselves are ranked No. 16, thanks to a mid-October sweep of Denver.
UNH’s problem is not UMass. It’s UNH. In their 3-1 loss to Harvard on Tuesday, the Wildcats generated little offense. Chase Stevenson popped in a rebound with 4:10 left to avoid the shutout. The Wildcats were 0-for-6 on the power play and were outshot, 7-5, during those 12 minutes.
If it hadn’t been for early efforts from freshman goalie Tyler Muszelik, making his first start in a while, the Crimson may have pulled away earlier.
True, UNH was playing a Harvard team that we may see again in late March in the NCAA Northeast Regionals in Manchester. Ted Donato’s team has some weapons, both offensively and defensively.
Facts remain, though: The Wildcats are 0-for Hockey East (with a tie against PC) and have three victories in total. They muck and grind and battle for the puck, for sure. But but as of this morning, they don’t look like a team capable of big things.
Friday night gives them a chance to change things.
• One more note about Justin Pearson and quirkiness of the transfer portal. Pearson, after skating at Bishop Guertin, played two seasons with the Islanders Hockey junior team, played three seasons at Yale — attending the school for four years (the pandemic canceled the Bulldogs’ 2020-21 season) — and is now a major contributor as a grad transfer at UConn, which is ranked seventh nationally.
Pearson turns exactly 24½ today. One of his UConn linemates is Matthew Wood, who is 17. Not even NHL draft-eligible yet.
And, by the way, when Wood does become draft-eligible, he’ll be a first-round pick, prognosticators say.
• The UNH men’s basketball team may become a good story this winter, but the Wildcats will have to rebound better than they did Tuesday night at Fordham. I can already envision Bill Herrion leading the box-out drills at today’s practice.
• Pelham’s Abbey Bevens scored the game-winning goal for the seventh-ranked Saint Anselm College field hockey team in its 2-1 victory over SNHU in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. The Hawks advanced to host Adelphi on Friday at 4 p.m. in the league semis.
• The World Cup begins Monday. Soccer, that is. If you’re not familiar with the talents of Christian Pulisic, friend, don’t fret. There’s always, college football, college basketball, college hockey, college soccer, the NFL, the NBA and the NHL as options for you. Oh, and hot stove baseball.
• Dave Dombrowski is eyeing Xander Bogaerts again. Smart man, that Dombrowski.
• If the Patriots lose to the Jets on Sunday and Mac Jones plays so-so or worse, will the Bailey Zappe chants start again?
• This weekend’s three big high school football games should entertain. I covered the first meetings of Pelham-Souhegan and Pinkerton-Londonderry. The Pelham-Souhegan game was a coin toss then and, for me, will be again. Londonderry handled Pinkerton in the first meeting, but that was mid-September before the Astros improved and Matt Morrison became a third weapon alongside Jacob Albert and Cole Yennaco.
Roger Brown will break down the weekend playoff games in tomorrow’s paper.
• Do NOT call what will happen at Gill Stadium on Thanksgiving morning the City Championship. If you judge success by victories, the Turkey Bowl would pit Trinity (Division III finalist) against West (three wins in Division II).
Once upon a time, there was a formula, known only to a select few, that determined the Thanksgiving Day combatants. This year, Central and Memorial won two games each in Division I. It is nice that they’ll play, though, considering they didn’t meet during the regular season. Hoping for good weather.
• The Granite State was well-represented at Saturday’s New England Cross-Country Championships in Glocester, Rhode Island. On the boys’ side, Lebanon’s Birhanu Harriman, Gilford’s Patrick Gandini and Coe-Brown’s Aidan Cox finished 3-4-5. Brianna Malone of Portsmouth Christian was the girls’ race runner-up.
• Gandini’s efforts were part of a fantastic autumn for Gilford High. The Golden Eagles won state titles in field hockey, boys soccer and girls soccer. And the football team reached the Division II semifinals.
• Only 25 days until the Division I basketball season begins. Bedford vs. Central in both boys and girls.