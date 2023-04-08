DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire has played men’s basketball since 1902. Twenty men have coached and none has brought the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament.
That distinction, said the university’s first-year athletic director, Allison Rich, contributed to the hiring of Nathan Davis to begin what she called “a new era of UNH men’s basketball.”
“He has wonderful experience and he knows what it takes to win,” said Rich on Friday, after introducing Davis at a gathering of supporters, UNH varsity coaches and returning basketball players assembled in the Victory Club at Wildcat Stadium.
“He knows what it takes at a program like ours, to continue developing and help our students reach our goals and make the (NCAA) tournament. We’ve never been to the tournament. We’ve never been to the conference championship game. We’re hungry. We’re ready. And so finding somebody who has been there before, who knows what it takes to get there and can help us build and get there, was critical.”
Davis takes over for Bill Herrion, whose contract was not renewed after posting a 227-303 record in 18 seasons.
A native of Washington, D.C., Davis served the last eight years as head coach at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, a mid-major school — like UNH — that plays in the Patriot League. In his first four seasons there, the Bison won four regular-season titles and two conference tournament crowns to earn automatic bids to the NCAA tournament.
The last four years, three of which came post-pandemic, the Bison posted sub-.500 records and Davis was fired last month for not “meeting the high standards of on-court success we expect from our men’s basketball team,” according to Bucknell AD Jermaine Truax.
Thus, the New Hampshire job represents a new beginning for Davis, 49, who is married and the father of four children. The attraction to UNH was “immediate,” he said, “based on where I’ve been and what I think they (the Wildcats) are capable of.”
“My number one goal would be to make sure the players can reach all their dreams,” he said. “On the basketball court, that they work to become as good as they can be so that they can play for as long as they want.
“We want to be successful, we want to win championships. That’s why you compete,” said Davis. “That’s going to be our goal year in and year out, to put a team on the floor that you can be proud of for how hard they play, how well they play together — and also, hopefully, hang some banners.”
Davis, who is Rich’s first coaching hire in her eight months on the job, was landed after a national search, she said. He checked all the necessary boxes: coach, educator, leader, recruiter, talent developer and someone who can “connect individually and build great relationships with our student athletes and staff,” she said.
“And,” added Rich, addressing supporters, “somebody who knows how to win. That’s really important. And coach Nathan Davis is all those things. And I’m really thrilled to have him part of our program.”
Davis, who met with returning players earlier in the day, said he was somewhat familiar with UNH’s conference, America East. He has coached against America East squads Vermont, Albany and NJIT and has seen several UNH games in-person over the years.
“My goal is to make sure that every year, we’re the best that we can be,” said Davis. “I think we have all the resources we need to attract the right talent. We gotta cultivate it, we gotta grow it. Put it together to make a cohesive until. But I don’t see any reason we can’t compete to win the league.”
Other notables:
• Davis’ first head coaching job was at Randolph-Macon, a Division III school in Ashland, Virginia, where he played point guard. He moved on to become an assistant at Navy and Colgate of the Patriot League before taking over at Bucknell. His career record at Bucknell as 129-115.
• Davis will embrace the transfer portal, the rules of which have helped change the way business is done in Division I college basketball. “There’s nothing you can do about it,” Davis said. “Whether you like it or hate it, it’s here to stay. It’s part of the game. There’s a lot of positives for it, a lot of negatives about it, but it’s here to stay, so you either adapt to it or you’ll die.
“I don’t know that ideally you’d like to build a roster every year through the transfer portal. You’d like to have a group of guys that you can count on and have in the culture and then supplement it as needed through the portal.”
• His styles? “When I was at Randoph-Macon, I was known as a defensive guy. I think at Bucknell, I switched to being an offensive guy, just based on the style of players we had.”
Defensively, he said, “I’ve been predominantly a man-to-man guy. But I’d rather play zone than get beat.”
• Brad Walker, the America East commissioner and former Bentley basketball player, was in attendance. “Bill (Herrion) did such a good job in his time here with the program, I think (Davis) could see an opportunity here,” said Walker after the announcement. “For someone who is coming straight out of another coaching seat in a comparable league, (he’s) thinking I can come here and build on that.”
• Rich said there are no immediate plans to play basketball games at the 6,500-seat Whittemore Center, which sits across Main Street from the team’s home, Lundholm Gym.
• Davis is 2-1 lifetime against Vermont coach John Becker, he offered with a smile.