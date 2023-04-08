Nathan Davis

Allison Rich, UNH’s athletic director, greets new men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis during his introduction on Friday.

 CHINA WONG/UNH athletics

DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire has played men’s basketball since 1902. Twenty men have coached and none has brought the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament.

That distinction, said the university’s first-year athletic director, Allison Rich, contributed to the hiring of Nathan Davis to begin what she called “a new era of UNH men’s basketball.”